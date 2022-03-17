Schließen

Preface

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Viktor JakupecORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-72748-6
ISBN:978-3-319-72748-6
ISBN:978-3-319-72747-9
ISSN:2211-4548
ISSN:2211-4556
Title of parent work (English):Development Aid-Populism and the End of the Neoliberal Agenda
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/17
Number of pages:5
First page:V
Last Page:IX
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Funktionsstellen / Lehreinheit für Wirtschafts-Arbeit-Technik
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.