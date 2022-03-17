Schließen

The Limits of Buyer Power

  • This paper studies the behavior of buyers confronting an incumbent monopolist and a potential market entrant in a repeated trade situation. In the experiment, buyers have two possibilities to demand lower prices in future trade periods. First, they can withhold demand. Second, they can voluntarily pay a higher price to the entrant in order to encourage future re-entry. Both these forms of buyer behavior occur in the experiment. They are less frequent when the number of buyers is large as opposed to small. A control treatment tests to what extent such behavior can be attributed to strategic motives.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lisa Verena BruttelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1561/105.00000082
ISSN:2326-6198
ISSN:2326-6201
Title of parent work (English):Review of Behavioral Economics
Subtitle (English):Experimental Evidence
Publisher:Now Publishers inc.
Place of publishing:Hannover
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/17
Tag:Buyer Power; Experiment; Market Entry
Volume:5
Issue:2
Number of pages:19
First page:149
Last Page:167
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [BR 4180/1-1]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.