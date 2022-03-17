Optimal adaptation for early stopping in statistical inverse problems
- For linear inverse problems Y = A mu + zeta, it is classical to recover the unknown signal mu by iterative regularization methods ((mu) over cap,(m) = 0,1, . . .) and halt at a data-dependent iteration tau using some stopping rule, typically based on a discrepancy principle, so that the weak (or prediction) squared-error parallel to A((mu) over cap (()(tau)) - mu)parallel to(2) is controlled. In the context of statistical estimation with stochastic noise zeta, we study oracle adaptation (that is, compared to the best possible stopping iteration) in strong squared- error E[parallel to((mu) over cap (()(tau)) - mu)parallel to(2)]. For a residual-based stopping rule oracle adaptation bounds are established for general spectral regularization methods. The proofs use bias and variance transfer techniques from weak prediction error to strong L-2-error, as well as convexity arguments and concentration bounds for the stochastic part. Adaptive early stopping for the Landweber method is studied in further detail and illustrated numerically.
|Author details:
|Gilles BlanchardORCiDGND, Marc Hoffmann, Markus ReissGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1137/17M1154096
|ISSN:
|2166-2525
|Title of parent work (English):
|SIAM/ASA Journal on Uncertainty Quantification
|Publisher:
|Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
|Place of publishing:
|Philadelphia
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/07/19
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/03/17
|Tag:
|Landweber iteration; adaptive estimation; discrepancy principle; early stopping; linear inverse problems; oracle inequality
|Volume:
|6
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|33
|First page:
|1043
|Last Page:
|1075
|Funding institution:
|DFG via Research Unit 1735 Structural Inference in Statistics; [SFB 1294]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access