Optimal adaptation for early stopping in statistical inverse problems

  • For linear inverse problems Y = A mu + zeta, it is classical to recover the unknown signal mu by iterative regularization methods ((mu) over cap,(m) = 0,1, . . .) and halt at a data-dependent iteration tau using some stopping rule, typically based on a discrepancy principle, so that the weak (or prediction) squared-error parallel to A((mu) over cap (()(tau)) - mu)parallel to(2) is controlled. In the context of statistical estimation with stochastic noise zeta, we study oracle adaptation (that is, compared to the best possible stopping iteration) in strong squared- error E[parallel to((mu) over cap (()(tau)) - mu)parallel to(2)]. For a residual-based stopping rule oracle adaptation bounds are established for general spectral regularization methods. The proofs use bias and variance transfer techniques from weak prediction error to strong L-2-error, as well as convexity arguments and concentration bounds for the stochastic part. Adaptive early stopping for the Landweber method is studied in further detail and illustrated numerically.

Author details:Gilles BlanchardORCiDGND, Marc Hoffmann, Markus ReissGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1137/17M1154096
ISSN:2166-2525
Title of parent work (English):SIAM/ASA Journal on Uncertainty Quantification
Publisher:Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/19
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/17
Tag:Landweber iteration; adaptive estimation; discrepancy principle; early stopping; linear inverse problems; oracle inequality
Volume:6
Issue:3
Number of pages:33
First page:1043
Last Page:1075
Funding institution:DFG via Research Unit 1735 Structural Inference in Statistics; [SFB 1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

