Influence of Charge Density on Charge Decay in Chemically Modified Polypropylene Films

Jingwen Wang, Dmitry Rychkov, Reimund Gerhard Previous work has shown that surface modification with orthophosphoric acid can significantly enhance the charge stability on polypropylene (PP) surface by generating deeper traps. In the present study, thermally stimulated potential-decay measurements revealed that the chemical treatment may also significantly increase the number of available trapping sites on the surface. Thus, as a consequence, the so-called "cross-over" phenomenon, which is observed on as-received and thermally treated PP electrets, may be overcome in a certain range of initial charge densities. Furthermore, the discharge behavior of chemically modified samples indicates that charges can be injected from the treated surface into the bulk, and/or charges of opposite polarity can be pulled from the rear electrode into the bulk at elevated temperatures and at the high electric fields that are caused by the deposited charges. In the bulk, a lack of deep traps causes rapid charge decay already in the temperature range around 95 degrees C.