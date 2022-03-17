Schließen

Influence of Composition and Preparation on Crystalline Phases and Morphology in Poly(vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) Relaxor-Ferroelectric Terpolymer

  • The influence of chemical composition and crystallisation conditions on the ferroelectric and paraelectric phases and the resulting morphology in Poly(vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE)) terpolymer films with 55.4/37.2/7.3 mol% or with 62.2/29.4/8.4 mol% of VDF/TrFE/CFE was studied. Poly(vinylidene fluoride trifluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE)) with 75/25 mol% VDF/TrFE was employed as reference material. Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR) was used to determine the fractions of the relevant terpolymer phases, and X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) was employed to assess the crystalline morphology. The FTIR results show an increase of the fraction of paraelectric phases after annealing. On the other hand, XRD results indicate a more stable paraelectric phase in the terpolymer with higher CFE content.

Author details:Thulasinath Raman VenkatesanORCiD, Peter FrübingORCiD, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ICD.2018.8514758
ISBN:978-1-5386-6389-9
Title of parent work (English):2018 IEEE 2nd International Conference on Dielectrics (ICD)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/01
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/17
Tag:Curie transition; P(VDF-TrFE-CFE) terpolymer; ferroelectric and paraelectric phases; relaxor-ferroelectric polymer
Number of pages:4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

