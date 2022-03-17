Influence of Composition and Preparation on Crystalline Phases and Morphology in Poly(vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) Relaxor-Ferroelectric Terpolymer

Thulasinath Raman Venkatesan, Peter Frübing, Reimund Gerhard The influence of chemical composition and crystallisation conditions on the ferroelectric and paraelectric phases and the resulting morphology in Poly(vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE)) terpolymer films with 55.4/37.2/7.3 mol% or with 62.2/29.4/8.4 mol% of VDF/TrFE/CFE was studied. Poly(vinylidene fluoride trifluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE)) with 75/25 mol% VDF/TrFE was employed as reference material. Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR) was used to determine the fractions of the relevant terpolymer phases, and X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) was employed to assess the crystalline morphology. The FTIR results show an increase of the fraction of paraelectric phases after annealing. On the other hand, XRD results indicate a more stable paraelectric phase in the terpolymer with higher CFE content.