Growth during times of fear and emotional stress

  • Twenty-one scientists met for this year’s virtual conference on Auxology held at the University Potsdam, Germany, to discuss child and adolescent growth during times of fear and emotional stress. Growth within the broad range of normal for age and sex is considered a sign of good general health whereas fear and emotional stress can lead to growth faltering. Stunting is a sign of social disadvantage and poor parental education. Adverse childhood experiences affect child development, particularly in families with low parental education and low socioeconomic status. Negative effects were also shown in Indian children exposed prenatally and in early postnatal life to the cyclone Aila in 2009. Distrust, fears and fake news regarding the current Corona pandemic received particular attention though the effects generally appeared weak. Mean birth weight was higher; rates of low, very and extremely low birth weight were lower. Other topics discussed by the participants, were the influences of economic crises on birth weight, the measurement ofTwenty-one scientists met for this year’s virtual conference on Auxology held at the University Potsdam, Germany, to discuss child and adolescent growth during times of fear and emotional stress. Growth within the broad range of normal for age and sex is considered a sign of good general health whereas fear and emotional stress can lead to growth faltering. Stunting is a sign of social disadvantage and poor parental education. Adverse childhood experiences affect child development, particularly in families with low parental education and low socioeconomic status. Negative effects were also shown in Indian children exposed prenatally and in early postnatal life to the cyclone Aila in 2009. Distrust, fears and fake news regarding the current Corona pandemic received particular attention though the effects generally appeared weak. Mean birth weight was higher; rates of low, very and extremely low birth weight were lower. Other topics discussed by the participants, were the influences of economic crises on birth weight, the measurement of self-confidence and its impact on growth, the associations between obesity, peer relationship, and behavior among Turkish adolescents, height trends in Indonesia, physiological neonatal weight loss, methods for assessing biological maturation in sportsmen, and a new method for skeletal age determination. The participants also discussed the association between acute myocardial infarction and somatotype in Estonia, rural-urban growth differences in Mongolian children, socio-environmental conditions and sexual dimorphism, biological mortality bias, and new statistical techniques for describing inhomogeneity in the association of bivariate variables, and for detecting and visualizing extensive interactions among variables.show moreshow less
Metadaten
Author details:Christiane SchefflerORCiDGND, Alan D. RogolORCiDGND, Mirela IancuORCiD, Tomasz HancORCiD, Annang Giri MoelyoORCiD, Andrej SuchomlinovORCiD, Lidia LebedevaORCiD, Yehuda LimonyORCiD, Martin MusalekORCiD, Gudrun VeldreORCiD, Elena Z. GodinaORCiD, Sylvia KirchengastORCiD, Rebekka MummORCiDGND, Detlef GrothORCiDGND, Janina TutkuvieneORCiD, Sonja BökerORCiD, Basak Koca OzerORCiD, Barbara NavazoORCiD, Laure SpakeORCiD, Slawomir KozielORCiD, Michael HermanussenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.52905/hbph.v2.15
ISSN:2748-9957
Title of parent work (English):Human biology and public health
Subtitle (English):Proceedings of the 28th Aschauer Soiree, held at Potsdam, Germany, and online, November 14th 2020
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/22
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2022/03/16
Tag:SEPE; birth weight; economy; emotional stress; fear; stunting
Issue:2
RVK - Regensburg classification:WX 6904, WU 4000
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

