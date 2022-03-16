The influence of recrystallization regimes on electret charge stability in low-density polyethylene films

Andrey Rychkov, Valery Stojharov, Alexey Kuznetsov, Dmitry Rychkov The electret state stability in nonpolar semicrystalline polymers is largely determined by the traps located at crystalline/ amorphous phase interfaces. Thus, the thermal history of such polymers should considerably influence their electret properties. In the present work, we investigate how recrystallization influences charge stability in low-density polyethylene corona electrets. It has been found that electret charge stability in quenched samples is higher than in slowly-crystallized ones. Phenomenologicaly, this can be explained by the increased number of deeper traps in samples with smaller crystallite size.