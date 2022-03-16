Schließen

LDPE/MgO Nanocomposite Dielectrics for Electrical-Insulation and Ferroelectret-Transducer Applications

  • Published results on LDPE/MgO nanocomposites (3wt%) show that they promise to be good electrical-insulation materials. In this work, the nanocomposites are examined as a potential (ferro-)electret material as well. Isothermal surface-potential decay measurements show that charged LDPE/MgO films still exhibit significant surface potentials after heating for 4 hours at 80 degrees C, which suggests good capabilities of LDPE/MgO nanocomposites to hold electric charges of both polarities. Open-tubular-channel ferroelectrets prepared from LDPE/MgO nanocomposite films show significant piezoelectricity with d(33) coefficients of about 20 pC/N after charging and are stable up to temperatures of at least 80 degrees C. Thus LDPE/MgO nanocomposites may become available as a new ferroelectret material. To increase their d(33) coefficients, it is desirable to optimize the charging conditions and the ferroelectret structure.

Author details:Quyet Doan NguyenORCiD, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND
Tag:LDPE nanocomposites; electroacoustic probing; ferroelectrets; space-charge and polarization profiles; thermally stimulated discharge
