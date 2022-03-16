A path analytic test of the reading strategies mediation model
- This study examined a theoretical model hypothesizing that reading strategies mediate the effects of intrinsic reading motivation, reading fluency, and vocabulary knowledge on reading comprehension. Using path analytic methods, we tested the direct and indirect effects specified in the hypothesized model in a sample of 1105 fifth-graders. In addition to standardized tests and questionnaires, we administered a performance test to assess students' proficiency in the application of three reading strategies. The overall fit of the model to the data was good. Both cognitive (fluency and vocabulary) and motivational (intrinsic reading motivation) variables had an indirect effect on reading comprehension through their influence on reading strategies. Reading strategies had a unique effect on reading comprehension and partially mediated the effects that cognitive and motivational variables had on fifth-graders' reading achievements.
|Vanessa A. VöllingerORCiD, Nadine SpörerORCiDGND, Dirk Lubbe, Joachim C. Brunstein
|The Journal of Educational Research
|Reading comprehension; path analysis; reading fluency; reading strategies; vocabulary
