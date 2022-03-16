Schließen

Pflanzengesellschaft des Jahres 2019: Die Glatthaferwiese

Plant Community of the Year 2019: Oatgras Meadow

  • Um Themen des Schutzes von Pflanzengemeinschaften wirksamer in der breiten Öffentlichkeit zu kommunizieren wird der Vorstand der „Floristisch-Soziologischen Arbeitsgemeinschaft (FlorSoz)“ ab 2019 eine „Pflanzengesellschaft des Jahres“ ausrufen. Damit sollen politische und administrative Entscheidungs- und Umsetzungsprozesse zur Erhaltung der Vielfalt von Ökosystemen und Pflanzengesellschaften in Deutschlands gezielt unterstützt werden. Für das Jahr 2019 wurde die Glatthaferwiese ausgewählt. Sie zählt aktuell zu den durch Artenverarmung und Flächenrückgang besonders bedrohten Pflanzengesellschaften Deutschlands. Es sind deshalb dringend Maßnahmen zum Schutz und zur Wiederherstellung notwendig. Dieser Artikel gibt einen kurzen Überblick zur naturschutzfachlichen Bedeutung von Glatthaferwiesen und deren Ökosystemleistungen sowie zur floristisch-soziologischen Erforschung, zu Ursachen ihres Rückgangs und zu geeigneten Gegenmaßnahmen.
  • Aiming at a better promotion of topics related to the conservation of ecosystems and plant communities, the board of the Floristisch-Soziologische Arbeitsgemeinschaft (FlorSoz)" has launched the initiative to announce a "Plant Community of the Year". Therewith we hope to raise awareness and stimulate civil society and politics in promoting more efficient conservation strategies. For the forthcoming year, we choose the oatgras meadow as Plant Community of the Year 2019. These lowland hay meadows belong to the most threatened plant communities in Germany. Concepts and schemes aiming at the conservation and restoration of lowland hay meadows are urgently needed. This article provides a short overview of the high nature-conservation value of lowland hay meadows and their ecosystem services as well as of the floristic-phytosociological research, reasons for their sharp decline and appropriate countermeasures.

Metadaten
Author details:Sabine Tischew, Hartmut Dierschke, Angelika Schwabe, Eckhard Garve, Thilo HeinkenORCiD, Norbert HolzelORCiD, Erwin Bergmeier, Dominique Remy, Werner Haerdtle
DOI:https://doi.org/10.14471/2018.38.011
ISSN:0722-494X
Title of parent work (German):Tuexenia : Mitteilungen der Floristisch-Soziologischen Arbeitsgemeinschaft
Publisher:Floristisch-Soziologische Arbeitsgemeinschaft
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/16
Issue:38
Number of pages:9
First page:287
Last Page:295
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

