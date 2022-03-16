Schließen

Own and partners’ dyadic coping and depressive symptoms in individuals with early-stage dementia and their caregiving partners

  • Objectives: In patients with early-stage dementia and their caregiving partners, reciprocal dyadic coping (DC) is crucial for preventing or reducing depressive symptoms in both partners. This study examines the relationships between ‘own DC’ and ‘perceived partner DC’ with depressive symptoms in couples coping with dementia on individual (actor effects) and cross-person (partner effects) levels. Method: 164 individuals (82 patients with early-stage dementia and their 82 caregiving partners; ND = 82 dyads) participated in this prospective study with measures (DC, depressive symptoms, and dementia severity) taken at baseline and at six months. Each partner evaluated their own and the perceived partner DC. Actor–partner interdependence models were applied to the resulting four independent evaluations. Results: Results differed substantially between patients and caregivers. DC was significantly related to patients’ but not to caregivers’ depressive symptoms, when adjustments were made for individual coping. Perceived partner DCObjectives: In patients with early-stage dementia and their caregiving partners, reciprocal dyadic coping (DC) is crucial for preventing or reducing depressive symptoms in both partners. This study examines the relationships between ‘own DC’ and ‘perceived partner DC’ with depressive symptoms in couples coping with dementia on individual (actor effects) and cross-person (partner effects) levels. Method: 164 individuals (82 patients with early-stage dementia and their 82 caregiving partners; ND = 82 dyads) participated in this prospective study with measures (DC, depressive symptoms, and dementia severity) taken at baseline and at six months. Each partner evaluated their own and the perceived partner DC. Actor–partner interdependence models were applied to the resulting four independent evaluations. Results: Results differed substantially between patients and caregivers. DC was significantly related to patients’ but not to caregivers’ depressive symptoms, when adjustments were made for individual coping. Perceived partner DC showed a negative association with depressive symptoms in patients, whereas own DC was adversely related for actor as well as for partner effects across individuals. Conclusion: The adverse association between the own DC of the caregiver and the patient on depressive symptoms of the patient might be due to inappropriate efforts or to the loss of autonomy as a care-receiver. DC is important in both patients and caregivers, as shown by the negative association between perceived partner DC and depressive symptoms in the patients, which might inform interventions that target the couple as a whole.show moreshow less

