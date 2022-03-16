Schließen

Design and Synthesis of Highly Efficient InPZnS/ZnSe/ZnS Multishell Quantum Dots and Phase Transfer via Ligand Exchange

Author details:Benjamin Heyne
Reviewer(s):Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Alexander BökerORCiDGND, Erhard KemnitzGND
Supervisor(s):Armin Wedel, Andre Geßner
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Completion year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2022/01/28
Release date:2022/03/16
Number of pages:102,LII
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

