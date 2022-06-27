Schließen

Zur völkerstrafrechtlichen Bewertung rein störender Cyberoperationen

  • Dieses Papier thematisiert die völkerstrafrechtliche Einordnung rein störender, also nicht zerstörender Cyberoperationen. Nach der erforderlichen Begriffsklärung werden die einzelnen Fragen der Anwendbarkeit des Völkerstrafrechts erörtert und geprüft, welche Tatbestände durch solche Aktionen verwirklicht werden können.
  • This paper addresses the classification under international criminal law of purely disruptive, i.e. non-destructive, cyber operations. After the necessary clarification of terms, the individual questions of the applicability of international criminal law are discussed and it is examined which elements of crime can be realized by such actions.

Metadaten
Author details:Valentin Protze
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-543318
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54331
ISSN:2509-6974
Title of parent work (German):Staat, Recht und Politik – Forschungs- und Diskussionspapiere
Title of parent work (English):State, Law, and Politics - Research and Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):Staat, Recht und Politik – Forschungs- und Diskussionspapiere = State, Law, and Politics - Research and Discussion Papers (12)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:German
Date of first publication:2022/06/27
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2022/06/27
Issue:12
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

