Zur völkerstrafrechtlichen Bewertung rein störender Cyberoperationen
- Dieses Papier thematisiert die völkerstrafrechtliche Einordnung rein störender, also nicht zerstörender Cyberoperationen. Nach der erforderlichen Begriffsklärung werden die einzelnen Fragen der Anwendbarkeit des Völkerstrafrechts erörtert und geprüft, welche Tatbestände durch solche Aktionen verwirklicht werden können.
- This paper addresses the classification under international criminal law of purely disruptive, i.e. non-destructive, cyber operations. After the necessary clarification of terms, the individual questions of the applicability of international criminal law are discussed and it is examined which elements of crime can be realized by such actions.
|Author details:
|Valentin Protze
Date of first publication:
2022/06/27
|2022/06/27
