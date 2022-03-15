Schließen

Räumliche Metaphern in der Computer- und Internet-Terminologie

Spatial metaphors in computer-related-terms and the internet-terminology

  • No other means of communication determines through its seemingly unrestricted possibilities our everyday life more than the internet. From the mid-90s onwards, more and more technical advancements in the field of communication appear on the market, which in turn call for new terminology. In the first place, it is the internet (essentially based on the interaction between users and experts), which requires effective nomenclature in order to mediate between lay users and their restricted knowledge on the one, and experts and their sophisticated terminology on the other hand. At the interface between the new and complex realities and the need for simple linguistic access, a huge quantity of metaphoric denominations is used, making abstract innovations more comprehensible. Metaphor in the internet discourse serves to "reduce verticality" (Stenschke 2006) between specialized terminology and common language. The paper deals with metaphors based on spatial concepts. Space and spatiality play a key role in cognitive theories of metaphor asNo other means of communication determines through its seemingly unrestricted possibilities our everyday life more than the internet. From the mid-90s onwards, more and more technical advancements in the field of communication appear on the market, which in turn call for new terminology. In the first place, it is the internet (essentially based on the interaction between users and experts), which requires effective nomenclature in order to mediate between lay users and their restricted knowledge on the one, and experts and their sophisticated terminology on the other hand. At the interface between the new and complex realities and the need for simple linguistic access, a huge quantity of metaphoric denominations is used, making abstract innovations more comprehensible. Metaphor in the internet discourse serves to "reduce verticality" (Stenschke 2006) between specialized terminology and common language. The paper deals with metaphors based on spatial concepts. Space and spatiality play a key role in cognitive theories of metaphor as these theories themselves (according to Lakoff/Johnson 1980) are often based on the application of spatial concepts to non-spatial relations. After describing spatial concepts in general (referring to the internet), the paper explores which kind of metaphor takes advantage of the complexity present in the internet and how the medial space is linguistically recaptured in terms of spatial perception.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marion Eva ErnstGND
ISBN:978-3-8300-9698-6
ISSN:2364-561X
Title of parent work (German):Sprachen verbinden : Beiträge der 24. Linguistik- und Literaturtage, Brno/Tschechien, 2016
Publisher:Kovac
Place of publishing:Hamburg
Publication type:Other
Language:German
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/15
Tag:Function of the spatial metaphor; Space and metaphor; Space and spatiality in the internet terminology
Volume:6
Number of pages:10
First page:61
Last Page:70
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 43 Deutsch, germanische Sprachen allgemein

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.