Late embryogenesis abundant (LEA) proteins in Arabidopsis thaliana seed and their role in germination
|Author details:
|Orarat GinsawaengORCiD
|Reviewer(s):
|Henk W. M. Hilhorst, Olivier Leprince
|Supervisor(s):
|Willmitzer Lothar
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Completion year:
|2022
|Date of final exam:
|2022/02/09
|Release date:
|2022/03/15
|Number of pages:
|139
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie