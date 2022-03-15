Schließen

Late embryogenesis abundant (LEA) proteins in Arabidopsis thaliana seed and their role in germination

Metadaten
Author details:Orarat GinsawaengORCiD
Reviewer(s):Henk W. M. Hilhorst, Olivier Leprince
Supervisor(s):Willmitzer Lothar
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Completion year:2022
Date of final exam:2022/02/09
Release date:2022/03/15
Number of pages:139
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

