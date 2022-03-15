Struggling over crisis
Umkämpfte Krise
- If you put two economists in a room, you get two opinions, unless one of them is Lord Keynes, in which case you get three opinions.” Following the premise of this quotation attributed to Winston Churchill, varying perceptions of the European crisis by academic economists and their structural homology to economists’ positions in the field of economics are examined. The dataset analysed using specific multiple correspondence analysis (MCA) and hierarchical agglomerative clustering (HAC) comprises information on the careers of 480 German-speaking economists and on statements they made concerning crisis-related issues. It can be shown that the main structural differences in the composition and amount of scientific and academic capital held by economists as well as their age and degree of transnationalisation are linked to how they see the crisis: as a national sovereign debt crisis, as a European banking crisis, or as a crisis of European integration and institutions.
|Author details:
|Christian Schmidt-WellenburgORCiDGND
|Title of parent work (English):
|Historical Social Research
|Subtitle (English):
|Discoursive Positionings and Academic Positions in the Field of German-Speaking Economists
|Subtitle (German):
|Diskursive Positionierungen und akademische Positionen im Feld deutschsprachiger Volkswirt*innen
|Publisher:
|GESIS, Leibniz Institute for the Social Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Cologne
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Tag:
|Bourdieu; Economics; European Union; crisis; discourse; field; mixed methods; multiple correspondence analysis
|Volume:
|43
|Issue:
|3
