Towards a European Stratospheric Balloon Observatory

- This paper presents the concept of a community-accessible stratospheric balloon-based observatory that is currently under preparation by a consortium of European research institutes and industry. We present the technical motivation, science case, instrumentation, and a two-stage image stabilization approach of the 0.5-m UV/visible platform. In addition, we briefly describe the novel mid-sized stabilized balloon gondola under design to carry telescopes in the 0.5 to 0.6 m range as well as the currently considered flight option for this platform. Secondly, we outline the scientific and technical motivation for a large balloon-based FIR telescope and the ESBO DS approach towards such an infrastructure.
|Philipp Maier, Jürgen Wolf, Thomas Keilig, Alfred Krabbe, Rene DuffardORCiD, Jose-Luis Ortiz, Sabine Klinkner, Michael Lengowski, Thomas Müller, Christian Lockowandt, Christian Krockstedt, Norbert Kappelmann, Beate Stelzer, Klaus WernerORCiD, Stephan Alfred GeierORCiDGND, Christoph Kalkuhl, Thomas Rauch, Thomas Schanz, Jürgen Barnstedt, Lauro Conti, Lars Hanke
|https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2319248
|978-1-5106-1954-8
|0277-786X
|1996-756X
|Ground-based and Airborne Telescopes VII
|the ESBO design study
|SPIE-INT Soc Optical Engineering
|Bellingham
|Other
|English
|2018/07/06
|2018
|2022/03/15
|UV; astronomy; balloon telescopes; detectors; far infrared; observatory
|10700
|12
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
