Heuristics and biases in mental arithmetic

  • Mental arithmetic is characterised by a tendency to overestimate addition and to underestimate subtraction results: the operational momentum (OM) effect. Here, motivated by contentious explanations of this effect, we developed and tested an arithmetic heuristics and biases model that predicts reverse OM due to cognitive anchoring effects. Participants produced bi-directional lines with lengths corresponding to the results of arithmetic problems. In two experiments, we found regular OM with zero problems (e.g., 3+0, 3-0) but reverse OM with non-zero problems (e.g., 2+1, 4-1). In a third experiment, we tested the prediction of our model. Our results suggest the presence of at least three competing biases in mental arithmetic: a more-or-less heuristic, a sign-space association and an anchoring bias. We conclude that mental arithmetic exhibits shortcuts for decision-making similar to traditional domains of reasoning and problem-solving.

Metadaten
Author details:Samuel ShakiORCiD, Michal Pinhas, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13546783.2017.1348987
ISSN:1354-6783
ISSN:1464-0708
Title of parent work (English):Thinking & Reasoning
Subtitle (English):revisiting and reversing operational momentum
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/07/11
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/14
Tag:Heuristics; mental arithmetic; mental number line; operational momentum; problem-solving
Volume:24
Issue:2
Number of pages:19
First page:138
Last Page:156
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik

