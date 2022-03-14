Schließen

Transition from collisional to subduction-related regimes

  • A geological transect across the suture separating northwestern South America from the Panama Arc helps document the provenance and thermal history of both crustal domains and the suture zone. During middle Miocene, strata were being accumulated over the suture zone between the Panama Arc and the continental margin. Integrated provenance analyses of those middle Miocene strata show the presence of mixed sources that includes material derived from the two major crustal domains: the old northwestern South American orogens and the younger Panama Arc. Coeval moderately rapid exhumation of Upper Cretaceous to Paleogene sediments forming the reference continental margin is suggested from our inverse thermal modeling. Strata within the suture zone are intruded by similar to 12 Ma magmatic arc-related plutons, marking the transition from a collisional orogen to a subduction-related one. Renewed late Miocene to Pliocene acceleration of the exhumation rates is the consequence of a second tectonic pulse, which is likely to be triggered by theA geological transect across the suture separating northwestern South America from the Panama Arc helps document the provenance and thermal history of both crustal domains and the suture zone. During middle Miocene, strata were being accumulated over the suture zone between the Panama Arc and the continental margin. Integrated provenance analyses of those middle Miocene strata show the presence of mixed sources that includes material derived from the two major crustal domains: the old northwestern South American orogens and the younger Panama Arc. Coeval moderately rapid exhumation of Upper Cretaceous to Paleogene sediments forming the reference continental margin is suggested from our inverse thermal modeling. Strata within the suture zone are intruded by similar to 12 Ma magmatic arc-related plutons, marking the transition from a collisional orogen to a subduction-related one. Renewed late Miocene to Pliocene acceleration of the exhumation rates is the consequence of a second tectonic pulse, which is likely to be triggered by the onset of a flat-slab subduction of the Nazca plate underneath the northernmost Andes of Colombia, suggesting that late Miocene to Pliocene orogeny in the Northern Andes is controlled by at least two different tectonic mechanisms.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Santiago LeonORCiD, Agustin Cardona, Mauricio ParraORCiD, Edward R. SobelORCiDGND, Juan S. JaramilloORCiD, Johannes GlodnyORCiD, Victor A. ValenciaORCiD, David ChewORCiD, Camilo MontesORCiD, Gustavo PosadaORCiD, Gaspar MonsalveORCiD, Andres Pardo-Trujillo
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/2017TC004785
ISSN:0278-7407
ISSN:1944-9194
Title of parent work (English):Tectonics
Subtitle (German):an example from neogene Panama-Nazca-South america interactions
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/22
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/14
Volume:37
Issue:1
Number of pages:21
First page:119
Last Page:139
Funding institution:Fundacion para la Promocion de la Investigacion y la Tecnologia (FPIT) [3.809]; Asociacion Colombiana de Geologos y Geofisicos del Petroleo (ACGGP); Corporacion Geologica Ares (Project "Paleogene Accretion-Deformation in Western Colombia: Implications in South-American Continental Growth and Andean Orogeny"); CAPESCAPES; FAPESPFundacao de Amparo a Pesquisa do Estado de Sao Paulo (FAPESP) [2013/03265-5]; Colombian science foundation COLCIENCIAS [50491, 51686]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.