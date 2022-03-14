Schließen

Efficient large area organic solar cells processed by blade-coating with single-component green solvent

  • While the performance of laboratory-scale organic solar cells (OSCs) continues to grow, development of high efficiency large area OSCs remains a big challenge. Although a few attempts to produce large area organic solar cells (OSCs) have been reported, there are still challenges on the way to realizing efficient module devices, such as the low compatibility of the thickness-sensitive active layer with large area coating techniques, the frequent need for toxic solvents and tedious optimization processes used during device fabrication. In this work, highly efficient thickness-insensitive OSCs based on PTB7-Th:PC71BM that processed with single-component green solvent 2-methylanisole are presented, in which both junction thickness limitation and solvent toxicity issues are simultaneously addressed. Careful investigation reveals that this green solvent prevents the evolution of PC71BM into large area clusters resulting in reduced charge carrier recombination, and largely eliminates trapping centers, and thus improves the thicknessWhile the performance of laboratory-scale organic solar cells (OSCs) continues to grow, development of high efficiency large area OSCs remains a big challenge. Although a few attempts to produce large area organic solar cells (OSCs) have been reported, there are still challenges on the way to realizing efficient module devices, such as the low compatibility of the thickness-sensitive active layer with large area coating techniques, the frequent need for toxic solvents and tedious optimization processes used during device fabrication. In this work, highly efficient thickness-insensitive OSCs based on PTB7-Th:PC71BM that processed with single-component green solvent 2-methylanisole are presented, in which both junction thickness limitation and solvent toxicity issues are simultaneously addressed. Careful investigation reveals that this green solvent prevents the evolution of PC71BM into large area clusters resulting in reduced charge carrier recombination, and largely eliminates trapping centers, and thus improves the thickness tolerance of the films. These findings enable us to address the scalability and solvent toxicity issues and to fabricate a 16 cm(2) OSC with doctor-blade coating with a state-of-the-art power conversion efficiency of 7.5% using green solvent.show moreshow less

Author details:Kai ZhangORCiD, Zhiming Chen, Ardalan Armin, Sheng Dong, Ruoxi Xia, Hin-Lap Yip, Safa ShoaeeORCiD, Fei HuangORCiD, Yong Cao
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/solr.201700169
ISSN:2367-198X
Title of parent work (English):Solar Rrl
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/06
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/14
Tag:doctor-blade coating; green solvents; large area devices; organic solar cells; thickness insensitive active layers
Volume:2
Issue:1
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Ministry of Science and Technology [2014CB643501]; Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [21634004, 21520102006, 91633301]; foundation of Guangzhou Science and Technology Project [201607020010, 201707020019]; China Postdoctoral Science FoundationChina Postdoctoral Science Foundation [2016M590773, 2017T100626]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

