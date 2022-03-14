That’s not quite it
- We present a novel empirical study on German directly comparing the exhaustivity inference in es-clefts to exhaustivity inferences in definite pseudoclefts, exclusives, and plain intonational focus constructions. We employ mouse-driven verification/falsification tasks in an incremental information-retrieval paradigm across two experiments in order to assess the strength of exhaustivity in the four sentence types. The results are compatible with a parallel analysis of clefts and definite pseudoclefts, in line with previous claims in the literature (Percus 1997, Buring & Kriz 2013). In striking contrast with such proposals, in which the exhaustivity inference is conventionally coded in the cleft-structure in terms of maximality/homogeneity, our study found that the exhaustivity inference is not systematic or robust in es-clefts nor in definite pseudoclefts: Whereas some speakers treat both constructions as exhaustive, others treat both constructions as non-exhaustive. In order to account for this unexpected finding, we argue that theWe present a novel empirical study on German directly comparing the exhaustivity inference in es-clefts to exhaustivity inferences in definite pseudoclefts, exclusives, and plain intonational focus constructions. We employ mouse-driven verification/falsification tasks in an incremental information-retrieval paradigm across two experiments in order to assess the strength of exhaustivity in the four sentence types. The results are compatible with a parallel analysis of clefts and definite pseudoclefts, in line with previous claims in the literature (Percus 1997, Buring & Kriz 2013). In striking contrast with such proposals, in which the exhaustivity inference is conventionally coded in the cleft-structure in terms of maximality/homogeneity, our study found that the exhaustivity inference is not systematic or robust in es-clefts nor in definite pseudoclefts: Whereas some speakers treat both constructions as exhaustive, others treat both constructions as non-exhaustive. In order to account for this unexpected finding, we argue that the exhaustivity inference in both clefts and definite pseudoclefts-specifically those with the compound definite derjenige - is pragmatically derived from the anaphoric existence presupposition that is common to both constructions.…
|Joseph P. De Veaugh-GeissORCiDGND, Swantje Toennis, Edgar OneaORCiDGND, Malte ZimmermannORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3765/sp.11.3
|1937-8912
|Semantics and pragmatics
|an experimental investigation of (non‑)exhaustivity in clefts
|Linguistic Society of America
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2018
|2018
|2022/03/14
|anaphoric existence presupposition; definite pseudoclefts; es-clefts; exhaustivity; experimental study
|11
|44
|German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG)
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported