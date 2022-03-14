Schließen

Adaptation required to preserve future high-end river flood risk at present levels

  • Earth’s surface temperature will continue to rise for another 20 to 30 years even with the strongest carbon emission reduction currently considered. The associated changes in rainfall patterns can result in an increased flood risk worldwide. We compute the required increase in flood protection to keep high-end fluvial flood risk at present levels. The analysis is carried out worldwide for subnational administrative units. Most of the United States, Central Europe, and Northeast and West Africa, as well as large parts of India and Indonesia, require the strongest adaptation effort. More than half of the United States needs to at least double their protection within the next two decades. Thus, the need for adaptation to increased river flood is a global problem affecting industrialized regions as much as developing countries.

Author details:Sven N. WillnerORCiD, Anders LevermannORCiD, Fang Zhao, Katja FrielerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aao1914
ISSN:2375-2548
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29326981
Title of parent work (English):Science Advances
Publisher:American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/10
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/14
Volume:4
Issue:1
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:European UnionEuropean Union (EU) [603864, 641811]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01LS1201A1]; ISIMIP2b (BMBF) [01LS1201A2]; Leibniz Competition [SAW-2013-PIK-5]
