Characteristics of microcontact printing with polyelectrolyte ink for the precise preparation of patches on silica particles

Marc Zimmermann, Dmitry Grigoriev, Nikolay Puretskiy, Alexander Böker This publication demonstrates the abilities of a precise and straightforward microcontact printing approach for the preparation of patchy silica particles. In a broad particle size range, it is possible to finely tune the number and parameters of three-dimensional patches like diameter and thickness using only polyethyleneimine ink, poly(dimethoxysilane) as stamp material and a suitable release solvent.