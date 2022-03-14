Characteristics of microcontact printing with polyelectrolyte ink for the precise preparation of patches on silica particles
- This publication demonstrates the abilities of a precise and straightforward microcontact printing approach for the preparation of patchy silica particles. In a broad particle size range, it is possible to finely tune the number and parameters of three-dimensional patches like diameter and thickness using only polyethyleneimine ink, poly(dimethoxysilane) as stamp material and a suitable release solvent.
