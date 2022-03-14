Schließen

Characteristics of microcontact printing with polyelectrolyte ink for the precise preparation of patches on silica particles

  • This publication demonstrates the abilities of a precise and straightforward microcontact printing approach for the preparation of patchy silica particles. In a broad particle size range, it is possible to finely tune the number and parameters of three-dimensional patches like diameter and thickness using only polyethyleneimine ink, poly(dimethoxysilane) as stamp material and a suitable release solvent.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marc ZimmermannORCiD, Dmitry Grigoriev, Nikolay PuretskiyGND, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c8ra07955b
ISSN:2046-2069
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30713686
Title of parent work (English):RSC Advances
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/14
Volume:8
Issue:69
Number of pages:7
First page:39241
Last Page:39247
Funding institution:European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [648365]; Volkswagen foundationVolkswagen [FR: 91 791]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.