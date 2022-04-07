Grafting-to and grafting-from proteins - synthesis and characterization of protein-polymer conjugates on the way to biohybrid membrane materials
Grafting-to und Grafting-from - Synthese und Charakterisierung von Protein-Polymer-Konjugaten auf dem Weg zu biohybriden Membranen
- The incorporation of proteins in artificial materials such as membranes offers great opportunities to avail oneself the miscellaneous qualities of proteins and enzymes perfected by nature over millions of years. One possibility to leverage proteins is the modification with artificial polymers. To obtain such protein-polymer conjugates, either a polymer can be grown from the protein surface (grafting-from) or a pre-synthesized polymer attached to the protein (grafting-to). Both techniques were used to synthesize conjugates of different proteins with thermo-responsive polymers in this thesis. First, conjugates were analyzed by protein NMR spectroscopy. Typical characterization techniques for conjugates can verify the successful conjugation and give hints on the secondary structure of the protein. However, the 3-dimensional structure, being highly important for the protein function, cannot be probed by standard techniques. However, the 3-dimensional structure, being highly important for the protein function, cannot be probed by standard techniques. NMR spectroscopy is a unique method allowing to follow even small alterations in the protein structure. A mutant of the carbohydrate binding module 3b (CBM3bN126W) was used as model protein and functionalized with poly(N-isopropylacrylamide). Analysis of conjugates prepared by grafting-to or grafting-from revealed a strong impact of conjugation type on protein folding. Whereas conjugates prepared by grafting a pre-formed polymer to the protein resulted in complete preservation of protein folding, grafting the polymer from the protein surface led to (partial) disruption of the protein structure. Next, conjugates of bovine serum albumin (BSA) as cheap and easily accessible protein were synthesized with PNIPAm and different oligoethylene glycol (meth)acrylates. The obtained protein-polymer conjugates were analyzed by an in-line combination of size exclusion chromatography and multi-angle laser light scattering (SEC-MALS). This technique is particular advantageous to determine molar masses, as no external calibration of the system is needed. Different SEC column materials and operation conditions were tested to evaluate the applicability of this system to determine absolute molar masses and hydrodynamic properties of heterogeneous conjugates prepared by grafting-from and grafting-to. Hydrophobic and non-covalent interactions of conjugates lead to error-prone values not in accordance to expected molar masses based on conversions and extents of modifications. As alternative to this method, conjugates were analyzed by sedimentation velocity analytical ultracentrifugation (SV-AUC) to gain insights in the hydrodynamic properties and how they change after conjugation. Within a centrifugal field, a sample moves and fractionates according to the mass, density, and shape of its individual components. Conjugates of BSA with PNIPAm were analyzed below and above the cloud point temperature of the thermo-responsive polymer component. It was identified that the polymer characteristics were transferred to the conjugate molecule which than showed a decreased ideality – defined as increased deviation from a perfect sphere model – below and increased ideality above the cloud point temperature. This effect can be attributed to an arrangement of the polymer chain pointing towards the solvent (expanded state) or snuggling around the protein surface depending on the applied temperature. The last project dealt with the synthesis of ferric hydroxamate uptake protein component A (FhuA)-polymer conjugates as building blocks for novel membrane materials. The shape of FhuA can be described as barrel and removal of a cork domain inside the protein results in a passive channel aimed to be utilized as pores in the membrane system. The polymer matrix surrounding the membrane protein is composed of a thermo-responsive and a UV-crosslinkable part. Therefore, an external trigger for covalent immobilization of these building blocks in the membrane and switchability of the membrane between different states was incorporated. The overall performance of membranes prepared by a drying-mediated self-assembly approach was evaluated by permeability and size exclusion experiments. The obtained membranes displayed an insufficiency in interchain crosslinking and therefore a lack in performance. Furthermore, the aimed switch between a hydrophilic and hydrophobic state of the polymer matrix did not occur. Correspondingly, size exclusion experiments did not result in a retention of analytes larger than the pores defined by the dimension of the used FhuA variant. Overall, different paths to generate protein-polymer conjugates by either grafting-from or grafting-to the protein surface were presented paving the way to the generation of new hybrid materials. Different analytical methods were utilized to describe the folding and hydrodynamic properties of conjugates providing a deeper insight in the overall characteristics of these seminal building blocks.…
- Der Einbau von Proteinen in künstliche Materialien wie zum Beispiel Membranen ist eine vielversprechende Möglichkeit sich die besonderen Eigenschaften dieser Biomakromoleküle zunutze zu machen. Eine Möglichkeit, solche Membranen herzustellen, ist die Nutzung von Protein-Polymer-Konjugaten als universelle Bausteine. Für die Synthese solcher Konjugate stehen zwei Ansätze zur Verfügung. Bei grafting-to wird ein endgruppenfunktionalisiertes Polymer an das Protein angebunden. Dagegen wird bei grafting-from das Protein in einem ersten Schritt mit Initiatoren funktionalisiert und in einem zweiten Schritt das Polymer ausgehend von diesen sogenannten Makroinitiatoren synthetisiert. Innerhalb der hier vorliegenden Dissertation wurden vier Hauptprojekte bearbeitet, die sich entweder mit der tiefergehenden Charakterisierung von Protein-Polymer-Konjugaten oder deren Nutzung als Bausteine für Biohybrid-Membranen beschäftigten. Während Konjugate, die durch grafting-to hergestellt wurden, nahezu keine strukturellen Änderungen aufwiesen, führte die Modifizierung mit Initiatoren bereits zu deutlichen Änderungen, die sich nach der Polymerisation verstärkten. Das zweite Projekt widmetete sich der Analyse der hydrodynamischen Eigenschaften und der absoluten Molmassenbestimmung von Konjugaten mittels einer Kombination aus Größenausschlusschromatographie und Mehrwinkellichtstreuung. Während der Chromatographie werden die Konjugate entsprechend ihrer Größe aufgetrennt und anschließend durch Lichtstreuung vermessen. Damit diese Vermessung zu realistischen Werten führt, muss die vorangehende Chromatographie gewisse Anforderungen erfüllen. Eine davon ist, dass die Probe die Säule rein entsprechend ihrer Größe passiert und keine anderen Wechselwirkungen auftreten. Leider konnte diese Anforderung unter den getesteten Bedingungen nicht erfüllt werden, sodass die erhaltenen hydrodynamischen Werte und Molmassen stark fehlerbehaftet waren. Als Alternative zu dieser Methode wurden im dritten Projekt Konjugate in einer analytischen Ultrazentrifuge untersucht. Im Zentrifugalfeld wird eine Probe entsprechend der Größe, Masse und Dichte der Einzelbestandteile getrennt und detektiert. Solche Messungen wurden an Konjugaten modifiziert mit einem temperaturschaltbaren Polymer durchgeführt. Bei Temperaturen unterhalb des Schaltpunkts des Polymers sedimentierten die Konjugate langsamer als oberhalb dieses Punkts. Da sich die Molmasse während des Prozesses nicht ändert, kann dieses Verhalten auf die Form des Konjugats und den Einfluss des Polymers zurückgeführt werden. Die Messungen werden so interpretiert, dass das Polymer unterhalb der Schalttemperatur vom Protein weg zeigt und wie eine Art Fallschirm fungiert. Oberhalb der Temperatur schmiegt es sich an das Protein, ähnlich einem Fallschirmspringer, der die Arme an den Körper zieht. Das letzte Projekt strebte die Immobilisierung von Membranproteinen als funktionelle Poren in Membranmaterialien an. Dazu wurden Membranprotein-Polymer-Konjugate mit einem thermoresponsiven, UV-verlinkbaren Polymer hergestellt, welches einerseits durch einen externen Auslöser für eine kovalente Immobilisierung der Bausteine in der Membran und andererseits durch einen zweiten Auslöser die Membraneigenschaften modulieren sollte. Die Performance der hergestellten Membranen wurde durch Permeabilitäts- und Größenausschlussexperimente bewertet. Allerdings fand der angestrebte Wechsel zwischen einem hydrophilen und einem hydrophoben Zustand der Polymermatrix unter den getesteten Bedingungen nicht statt. Dementsprechend führten Größenausschlussexperimente nicht zu einer Retention von Analyten, die theoretisch größer sind als die durch die Dimension der verwendeten FhuA-Variante definierten Poren. Insgesamt wurden verschiedene Wege zur Synthese von Protein-Polymer-Konjugaten durch grafting-from und grafting-to vorgestellt. Die entwickelten Methoden und gewonnenen Erkenntnisse sind ein wichtiger Schritt auf dem Weg zu neuen Hybridmaterialien. Verschiedene analytische Methoden wurden eingesetzt, um die Faltung und die hydrodynamischen Eigenschaften der Konjugate zu untersuchen, was einen tieferen Einblick in die allgemeinen Eigenschaften dieser zukunftsträchtigen Bausteine ermöglicht.…
|Author details:
|Maria Mathieu-GaedkeORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-542921
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54292
|Reviewer(s):
|Alexander BökerORCiDGND, Heiko MöllerGND, Dietmar AppelhansORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Alexander Böker, Ulrich Schwaneberg
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/04/07
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/02/21
|Release date:
|2022/04/07
|Tag:
|Analytische Ultrazentrifugation; Biohybrid-Membran; Protein-NMR-Spektroskopie; Protein-Polymer-Konjugat; Proteincharakterisierung; SEC-MALS; Transmembranprotein; kontrollierte radikalische Polymerisationen
SEC-MALS; analytical ultracentrifugation; biohybrid membrane materials; controlled radical polymerization; protein NMR spectroscopy; protein characterization; protein-polymer conjugate; transmembrane protein
|Number of pages:
|XVIII, 149
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|License (German):
|Urheberrechtsschutz