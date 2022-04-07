Grafting-to and grafting-from proteins - synthesis and characterization of protein-polymer conjugates on the way to biohybrid membrane materials

The incorporation of proteins in artificial materials such as membranes offers great opportunities to avail oneself the miscellaneous qualities of proteins and enzymes perfected by nature over millions of years. One possibility to leverage proteins is the modification with artificial polymers. To obtain such protein-polymer conjugates, either a polymer can be grown from the protein surface (grafting-from) or a pre-synthesized polymer attached to the protein (grafting-to). Both techniques were used to synthesize conjugates of different proteins with thermo-responsive polymers in this thesis. First, conjugates were analyzed by protein NMR spectroscopy. Typical characterization techniques for conjugates can verify the successful conjugation and give hints on the secondary structure of the protein. However, the 3-dimensional structure, being highly important for the protein function, cannot be probed by standard techniques. NMR spectroscopy is a unique method allowing to follow even small alterations in the protein structure. A mutant

The incorporation of proteins in artificial materials such as membranes offers great opportunities to avail oneself the miscellaneous qualities of proteins and enzymes perfected by nature over millions of years. One possibility to leverage proteins is the modification with artificial polymers. To obtain such protein-polymer conjugates, either a polymer can be grown from the protein surface (grafting-from) or a pre-synthesized polymer attached to the protein (grafting-to). Both techniques were used to synthesize conjugates of different proteins with thermo-responsive polymers in this thesis. First, conjugates were analyzed by protein NMR spectroscopy. Typical characterization techniques for conjugates can verify the successful conjugation and give hints on the secondary structure of the protein. However, the 3-dimensional structure, being highly important for the protein function, cannot be probed by standard techniques. NMR spectroscopy is a unique method allowing to follow even small alterations in the protein structure. A mutant of the carbohydrate binding module 3b (CBM3bN126W) was used as model protein and functionalized with poly(N-isopropylacrylamide). Analysis of conjugates prepared by grafting-to or grafting-from revealed a strong impact of conjugation type on protein folding. Whereas conjugates prepared by grafting a pre-formed polymer to the protein resulted in complete preservation of protein folding, grafting the polymer from the protein surface led to (partial) disruption of the protein structure. Next, conjugates of bovine serum albumin (BSA) as cheap and easily accessible protein were synthesized with PNIPAm and different oligoethylene glycol (meth)acrylates. The obtained protein-polymer conjugates were analyzed by an in-line combination of size exclusion chromatography and multi-angle laser light scattering (SEC-MALS). This technique is particular advantageous to determine molar masses, as no external calibration of the system is needed. Different SEC column materials and operation conditions were tested to evaluate the applicability of this system to determine absolute molar masses and hydrodynamic properties of heterogeneous conjugates prepared by grafting-from and grafting-to. Hydrophobic and non-covalent interactions of conjugates lead to error-prone values not in accordance to expected molar masses based on conversions and extents of modifications. As alternative to this method, conjugates were analyzed by sedimentation velocity analytical ultracentrifugation (SV-AUC) to gain insights in the hydrodynamic properties and how they change after conjugation. Within a centrifugal field, a sample moves and fractionates according to the mass, density, and shape of its individual components. Conjugates of BSA with PNIPAm were analyzed below and above the cloud point temperature of the thermo-responsive polymer component. It was identified that the polymer characteristics were transferred to the conjugate molecule which than showed a decreased ideality – defined as increased deviation from a perfect sphere model – below and increased ideality above the cloud point temperature. This effect can be attributed to an arrangement of the polymer chain pointing towards the solvent (expanded state) or snuggling around the protein surface depending on the applied temperature. The last project dealt with the synthesis of ferric hydroxamate uptake protein component A (FhuA)-polymer conjugates as building blocks for novel membrane materials. The shape of FhuA can be described as barrel and removal of a cork domain inside the protein results in a passive channel aimed to be utilized as pores in the membrane system. The polymer matrix surrounding the membrane protein is composed of a thermo-responsive and a UV-crosslinkable part. Therefore, an external trigger for covalent immobilization of these building blocks in the membrane and switchability of the membrane between different states was incorporated. The overall performance of membranes prepared by a drying-mediated self-assembly approach was evaluated by permeability and size exclusion experiments. The obtained membranes displayed an insufficiency in interchain crosslinking and therefore a lack in performance. Furthermore, the aimed switch between a hydrophilic and hydrophobic state of the polymer matrix did not occur. Correspondingly, size exclusion experiments did not result in a retention of analytes larger than the pores defined by the dimension of the used FhuA variant. Overall, different paths to generate protein-polymer conjugates by either grafting-from or grafting-to the protein surface were presented paving the way to the generation of new hybrid materials. Different analytical methods were utilized to describe the folding and hydrodynamic properties of conjugates providing a deeper insight in the overall characteristics of these seminal building blocks.

