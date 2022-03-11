The Scientific Weltanschauung
- Different forms of methodological and ontological naturalism constitute the current near-orthodoxy in analytic philosophy. Many prominent figures have called naturalism a (scientific) image (Sellars, W. 1962. “Philosophy and the Scientific Image of Man.” In Wilfrid Sellars, Science, Perception, Reality, 1–40. Ridgeview Publishing), a Weltanschauung (Loewer, B. 2001. “From Physics to Physicalism.” In Physicalism and its Discontents, edited by C. Gillett, and B. Loewer. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press; Stoljar, D. 2010. Physicalism. Routledge), or even a “philosophical ideology” (Kim, J. 2003. “The American Origins of Philosophical Naturalism.” Journal of Philosophical Research 28: 83–98). This suggests that naturalism is indeed something over-and-above an ordinary philosophical thesis (e.g. in contrast to the justified true belief-theory of knowledge). However, these thinkers fail to tease out the host of implications this idea – naturalism being a worldview – presents. This paper draws on (somewhat underappreciated) remarks ofDifferent forms of methodological and ontological naturalism constitute the current near-orthodoxy in analytic philosophy. Many prominent figures have called naturalism a (scientific) image (Sellars, W. 1962. “Philosophy and the Scientific Image of Man.” In Wilfrid Sellars, Science, Perception, Reality, 1–40. Ridgeview Publishing), a Weltanschauung (Loewer, B. 2001. “From Physics to Physicalism.” In Physicalism and its Discontents, edited by C. Gillett, and B. Loewer. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press; Stoljar, D. 2010. Physicalism. Routledge), or even a “philosophical ideology” (Kim, J. 2003. “The American Origins of Philosophical Naturalism.” Journal of Philosophical Research 28: 83–98). This suggests that naturalism is indeed something over-and-above an ordinary philosophical thesis (e.g. in contrast to the justified true belief-theory of knowledge). However, these thinkers fail to tease out the host of implications this idea – naturalism being a worldview – presents. This paper draws on (somewhat underappreciated) remarks of Dilthey and Jaspers on the concept of worldviews (Weltanschauung, Weltbild) in order to demonstrate that naturalism as a worldview is a presuppositional background assumption which is left untouched by arguments against naturalism as a thesis. The concluding plea is (in order to make dialectical progress) to re-organize the existing debate on naturalism in a way that treats naturalism not as a first-order philosophical claim, but rather shifts its focus on naturalism’s status as a worldview.…
|Thomas J. SpiegelORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-542910
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54291
|1866-8380
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|(Anti-)Naturalism in Dilthey, Jaspers and Analytic Philosophy
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (177)
|Postprint
|English
|2022/03/11
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/03/11
|Dilthey; Jaspers; ideology; naturalism; scientific image; worldview
|2
|20
|259
|276
|Journal of Transcendental Philosophy 2 (2021) 2, 259–276 DOI: 10.1515/jtph-2021-0016
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle