Preservice Teachers’ Implicit and Explicit Attitudes Towards Teaching and Learning

  When it comes to teacher attitudes towards teaching and learning, research relies heavily on explicit measures (e.g., questionnaires). These attitudes are generally conceptualized as constructivist and transmissive views on teaching and learning with constructivism often considered to be more desirable. In explicit measures, this can have drawbacks like socially desirable responding. It is for this reason that, in this study, we investigated implicit attitudes as well as explicit attitudes towards constructivism and transmission. N = 100 preservice teachers worked on a questionnaire and two Single-Target Implicit Association Tests (ST-IAT constructivism and ST-IAT transmission) before (T1) and after (T2) a single master's semester. One group (n = 50) did student teaching while a second group (n = 50) took master's courses. We evaluated preservice teachers' views on teaching at the end of their masters' studies. Participants agreed with transmission and constructivism (T1) on both an explicit and implicit level. Implicit measures seem to exceed explicit measures in differentially assessing constructivist and transmissive views on teaching and learning. After student teaching (T2), there was no overall effect of attitude development but changes in rank indicate that participants' implicit attitudes towards constructivism and transmission developed differently for each individual.

Metadaten
Author details:Nicole ZarubaORCiDGND, Andrea WestphalORCiDGND, Franziska GutmannORCiDGND, Miriam VockORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/feduc.2021.619098
ISSN:2504-284X
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in Education
Publisher:Frontiers Media Volume 1
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/19
Completion year:2021
Release date:2022/03/11
Tag:attitude; explicit attitude; implicit attitude; preservice teacher; student teaching
Volume:6
Article number:619098
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Funding number:PA 2021_064
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 747

