La música como rizoma
Music as a rhizome
- Con este trabajo se persigue establecer las bases de una nueva epistemología de la educación musical inspirándose para ello en la obra Mil mesetas de los franceses Deleuze y Guattari. Concebir la música como rizoma y el aula de música como sistema rizomórfico, nos permitirá analizar las características del hacer musical como sistema descentrado en el que interactúan fuerzas performativas que trascienden la partitura en sentido tradicional como principal y único monumento a considerar como parte del curriculum, distanciándose con ello del museo imaginario y de sus ideólogos. Entender el aula de música como espacio social performativo permite estudiar las características de los sistemas rizomórficos en esta área de conocimiento y con la ayuda de los principios de conectividad, heterogeneidad, multiplicidad, ruptura asignificante y cartografía se comprobará cómo los universales de la musicología convencional no son válidos cuando se toman como única referencia para aplicarlos a contextos educativos.
- This work seeks to lay the foundations for a new music education epistemology inspired by the text A Thousand Plateaus by the Frenchmen Deleuze and Guattari. Contemplating music as a rhizome and the music classroom as a rhizomorphic system allows the properties of music making to be analyzed as part of a decentralized system of interactions between performative forces that transcend the music score (in the traditional sense of the score being the principal and only monument considered as part of the curriculum). In this way it distances itself from the imaginary museum and its ideologists. Understanding the music classroom as a social performative space permits the characteristics of rhizomorphic systems to be studied in this field. With the help of the principles of connection, heterogeneity, multiplicity, asignifying ruptures and map making, the universals of classical musicology are confirmed to not be valid when used as a single reference point applied in educational contexts.
