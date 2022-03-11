Schließen

Prognostic Awareness in Advanced Disease

  • Purpose: Although subjective knowledge about the prognosis of an advanced disease is extremely important for coping and treatment planning, the concept of prognostic awareness (PA) remains inconsistently defined. The aims of the scoping review were to synthesize a definition of PA from the most recent literature, describe preconditions, correlates and consequences, and suggest a conceptual model. Methods: By using scoping review methodology, we searched the Web of Science and PubMed databases, and included publications, reviews, meta-analyses or guidelines on all physical diagnoses, as well as publications offering a conceptual or an operational definition of PA. The data were analyzed by means of content analysis techniques. Results: Of the 24 included publications, 21 referred exclusively to cancer, one to patients with hip fractures and two to palliative care in general. The deduced definition of PA comprised the following facets: adequate estimation of chances for recovery, knowledge of limited time to live, adequatePurpose: Although subjective knowledge about the prognosis of an advanced disease is extremely important for coping and treatment planning, the concept of prognostic awareness (PA) remains inconsistently defined. The aims of the scoping review were to synthesize a definition of PA from the most recent literature, describe preconditions, correlates and consequences, and suggest a conceptual model. Methods: By using scoping review methodology, we searched the Web of Science and PubMed databases, and included publications, reviews, meta-analyses or guidelines on all physical diagnoses, as well as publications offering a conceptual or an operational definition of PA. The data were analyzed by means of content analysis techniques. Results: Of the 24 included publications, 21 referred exclusively to cancer, one to patients with hip fractures and two to palliative care in general. The deduced definition of PA comprised the following facets: adequate estimation of chances for recovery, knowledge of limited time to live, adequate estimation of life expectancy, knowledge of therapy goals, and knowledge of the course of the disease. Further content analysis results were mapped graphically and in a detailed table. Conclusion: There appears to be a lack of theoretical embedding of PA that in turn influences the methods used for empirical investigation. Drawing on a clear conceptual definition, longitudinal or experimental studies would be desirable.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr745.pdfeng
    (369KB)

    SHA-512:fe18cbb516e44ffc2778fcf1750ba887afd1d932eb106502093c5a1bc0fe53ed1a26c169e7ca208ae8b8afeffdd3c51a982d7898bc532f349b341232d8c093e2

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Franziska KühneORCiDGND, Myriel HermannORCiD, Martina PreislerGND, Amy RohrmoserGND, Anne LetschGND, Ute GoerlingGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-542829
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54282
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (German):A Review Update and Concept Analysis
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (745)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/11
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/03/11
Tag:advanced disease; cancer; oncology; palliative care; patient-centered care; prognosis; systematic review
Article number:629050
Number of pages:8
Source:Frontiers in Psychology 12 (2021) 629050 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2021.629050
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.