Multitemporal soil moisture monitoring by use of optical remote sensing data in a dike relocation area

The nature restoration project ‘Lenzener Elbtalaue’, realised from 2002 to 2011 at the river Elbe, included the first large scale dike relocation in Germany (420 ha). Its aim was to initiate the development of endangered natural wetland habitats and processes, accompanied by greater biodiversity in the former grassland dominated area. The monitoring of spatial and temporal variations of soil moisture in this dike relocation area is therefore particularly important for estimating the restoration success. The topsoil moisture monitoring from 1990 to 2017 is based on the Soil Moisture Index (SMI)1 derived with the triangle method2 by use of optical remotely sensed data: land surface temperature and Normalized Differnce Vegetation Index are calculated from Landsat 4/5/7/8 data and atmospheric corrected by use of MODIS data. Spatial and temporal soil moisture variations in the restored area of the dike relocation are compared to the agricultural and pasture area behind the new dike. Ground truth data in the dike relocation area was obtained from field measurements in October 2017 with a FDR device. Additionally, data from a TERENO soil moisture sensor network (SoilNet) and mobile cosmic ray neutron sensing (CRNS) rover measurements are compared to the results of the triangle method for a region in the Harz Mountains (Germany). The SMI time series illustrates, that the dike relocation area has become significantly wetter between 1990 and 2017, due to restructuring measurements. Whereas the SMI of the dike hinterland reflects constant and drier conditions. An influence of climate is unlikely. However, validation of the dimensionless index with ground truth measurements is very difficult, mostly due to large differences in scale.

