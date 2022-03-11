Network-based flow accumulation for point clouds
- Point clouds provide high-resolution topographic data which is often classified into bare-earth, vegetation, and building points and then filtered and aggregated to gridded Digital Elevation Models (DEMs) or Digital Terrain Models (DTMs). Based on these equally-spaced grids flow-accumulation algorithms are applied to describe the hydrologic and geomorphologic mass transport on the surface. In this contribution, we propose a stochastic point-cloud filtering that, together with a spatial bootstrap sampling, allows for a flow accumulation directly on point clouds using Facet-Flow Networks (FFN). Additionally, this provides a framework for the quantification of uncertainties in point-cloud derived metrics such as Specific Catchment Area (SCA) even though the flow accumulation itself is deterministic.
|Author details:
|Aljoscha RheinwaltORCiDGND, Bodo BookhagenORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2318424
|ISBN:
|978-1-5106-2150-3
|ISSN:
|0277-786X
|ISSN:
|1996-756X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Remote Sensing for Agriculture, Ecosystems, and Hydrology XX
|Subtitle (English):
|Facet-Flow Networks (FFN)
|Publisher:
|SPIE-INT Society of Photo-Optical Instrumentation Engineers
|Place of publishing:
|Bellingham
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/10/10
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2022/03/11
|Tag:
|DEM; TIN; drainage networks; flow accumulation; lidar; point clouds; stochastic filtering; uncertainty quantification
|Volume:
|10783
|Number of pages:
|12
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften