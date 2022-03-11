Schließen

Network-based flow accumulation for point clouds

  • Point clouds provide high-resolution topographic data which is often classified into bare-earth, vegetation, and building points and then filtered and aggregated to gridded Digital Elevation Models (DEMs) or Digital Terrain Models (DTMs). Based on these equally-spaced grids flow-accumulation algorithms are applied to describe the hydrologic and geomorphologic mass transport on the surface. In this contribution, we propose a stochastic point-cloud filtering that, together with a spatial bootstrap sampling, allows for a flow accumulation directly on point clouds using Facet-Flow Networks (FFN). Additionally, this provides a framework for the quantification of uncertainties in point-cloud derived metrics such as Specific Catchment Area (SCA) even though the flow accumulation itself is deterministic.

