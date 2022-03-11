Schließen

Lusitania

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Willi JasperGND
ISBN:978-3-8389-0600-3
Title of parent work (German):Bundeszentrale für Politische Bildung: Schriftenreihe ; 1600
Subtitle (German):Kulturgeschichte einer Katastrophe
Publisher:Bundeszentrale für Politische Bildung
Place of publishing:Bonn
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:German
Year of first publication:2015
Completion year:2015
Release date:2022/03/11
Number of pages:208
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.