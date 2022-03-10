Schließen

The modern pollen-vegetation relationships of a tropical forest-savannah mosaic landscape, Ghana, West Africa

  • Transitions between forest and savannah vegetation types in fossil pollen records are often poorly understood due to over-production by taxa such as Poaceae and a lack of modern pollen-vegetation studies. Here, modern pollen assemblages from within a forest-savannah transition in West Africa are presented and compared, their characteristic taxa discussed, and implications for the fossil record considered. Fifteen artificial pollen traps were deployed for 1 year, to collect pollen rain from three vegetation plots within the forest-savannah transition in Ghana. High percentages of Poaceae and Melastomataceae/Combretaceae were recorded in all three plots. Erythrophleum suaveolens characterised the forest plot, Manilkara obovata the transition plot and Terminalia the savannah plot. The results indicate that Poaceae pollen influx rates provide the best representation of the forest-savannah gradient, and that a Poaceae abundance of >40% should be considered as indicative of savannah-type vegetation in the fossil record.

Metadaten
Author details:Adele C. M. JulierORCiD, Phillip E. JardineORCiD, Stephen Adu-Bredu, Angela L. Coe, Akwasi Duah-Gyamfi, Wesley T. FraserORCiD, Barry H. LomaxORCiD, Yadvinder MalhiORCiD, Sam MooreORCiD, Kennedy Owusu-Afriyie, William D. GoslingORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/01916122.2017.1356392
ISSN:0191-6122
ISSN:1558-9188
Title of parent work (English):Palynology
Publisher:Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/08/10
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/10
Tag:Bosumtwi; Ghana; Poaceae; palaeoecology; pollen; savannah; transitions
Volume:42
Issue:3
Number of pages:15
First page:324
Last Page:338
Funding institution:Natural Environmental Research Council (NERC)NERC Natural Environment Research Council [NE/K005294/1]; Leverhulme Trust-Royal Society of UK [A130026]; UK Natural Environment Research CouncilNERC Natural Environment Research Council [NE/1014705/1]; European Research Council (GEM-TRAIT) [ERC-2012-ADG_20120216]; Jackson Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

