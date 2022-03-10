Schließen

Synchronization control of oscillator networks using symbolic regression

  Networks of coupled dynamical systems provide a powerful way to model systems with enormously complex dynamics, such as the human brain. Control of synchronization in such networked systems has far-reaching applications in many domains, including engineering and medicine. In this paper, we formulate the synchronization control in dynamical systems as an optimization problem and present a multi-objective genetic programming-based approach to infer optimal control functions that drive the system from a synchronized to a non-synchronized state and vice versa. The genetic programming-based controller allows learning optimal control functions in an interpretable symbolic form. The effectiveness of the proposed approach is demonstrated in controlling synchronization in coupled oscillator systems linked in networks of increasing order complexity, ranging from a simple coupled oscillator system to a hierarchical network of coupled oscillators. The results show that the proposed method can learn highly effective and interpretable control functions for such systems.

Metadaten
Author details:Julien Gout, Markus QuadeORCiD, Kamran Shafi, Robert K. NivenORCiD, Markus AbelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11071-017-3925-z
ISSN:0924-090X
ISSN:1573-269X
Title of parent work (English):Nonlinear Dynamics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/21
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/10
Tag:Dynamical systems; Genetic programming; Synchronization control
Volume:91
Issue:2
Number of pages:21
First page:1001
Last Page:1021
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

