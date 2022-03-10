Schließen

Germany: the smooth and silent emergence of advisory roles

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thurid HustedtORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-78643-169-1
ISBN:978-1-78643-168-4
Title of parent work (English):Ministers, minders and Mandarins : an international study of relationships at the executive summit of parliamentary democracies (2018)
Publisher:Edward Elgar Publishing LTD
Place of publishing:Cheltenham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/10
Number of pages:19
First page:72
Last Page:90
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.