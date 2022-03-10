Residual Stress in Selective Laser Melted Inconel 718

The residual stress distribution in IN718 elongated prisms produced by selective laser melting was studied by means of neutron (bulk) and laboratory X-ray (surface) diffraction. Two deposition hatch lengths were considered. A horizontal plane near the top surface (perpendicular to the building direction) and a vertical plane near the lateral surface (parallel to the building direction) were investigated. Samples both in as-built (AB) condition and removed from the base plate (RE) were characterized. While surface stress fields seem constant for the AB condition, X-ray diffraction shows stress gradients along the hatch direction in the RE condition. The stress profiles correlate with the distortion maps obtained by tactile probe measurements. Neutron diffraction shows bulk stress gradients for all principal components along the main sample directions. We correlate the observed stress patterns with the hatch length, i.e., with its effect on temperature gradients and heat flow. The bulk stress gradients partially disappear after removal

The residual stress distribution in IN718 elongated prisms produced by selective laser melting was studied by means of neutron (bulk) and laboratory X-ray (surface) diffraction. Two deposition hatch lengths were considered. A horizontal plane near the top surface (perpendicular to the building direction) and a vertical plane near the lateral surface (parallel to the building direction) were investigated. Samples both in as-built (AB) condition and removed from the base plate (RE) were characterized. While surface stress fields seem constant for the AB condition, X-ray diffraction shows stress gradients along the hatch direction in the RE condition. The stress profiles correlate with the distortion maps obtained by tactile probe measurements. Neutron diffraction shows bulk stress gradients for all principal components along the main sample directions. We correlate the observed stress patterns with the hatch length, i.e., with its effect on temperature gradients and heat flow. The bulk stress gradients partially disappear after removal from the base plate.

