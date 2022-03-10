Schließen

Effects of Drop-height and Surface Instability on Jump Performance and Knee Kinematics

  • The purpose of this study was to examine the combined effects of drop-height and surface condition on drop jump (DJ) performance and knee joint kinematics. DJ performance, sagittal and frontal plane knee joint kinematics were measured in jump experienced young male and female adults during DJs on stable, unstable and highly unstable surfaces using different drop-heights (20, 40, 60 cm). Findings revealed impaired DJ performance (Δ5–16%; p<0.05; 1.43≤d≤2.82), reduced knee valgus motion (Δ33–52%; p<0.001; 2.70≤d≤3.59), and larger maximum knee flexion angles (Δ13–19%; p<0.01; 1.74≤d≤1.75) when using higher (60 cm) compared to lower drop-heights (≤40 cm). Further, lower knee flexion angles and velocity were found (Δ8-16%; p<0.01; 1.49≤d≤2.38) with increasing surface instability. When performing DJs from high (60 cm) compared to moderate drop-heights (40 cm) on highly unstable surfaces, higher knee flexion velocity and maximum knee valgus angles were found (Δ15–19%; p<0.01; 1.50≤d≤1.53). No significant main and/or interaction effects wereThe purpose of this study was to examine the combined effects of drop-height and surface condition on drop jump (DJ) performance and knee joint kinematics. DJ performance, sagittal and frontal plane knee joint kinematics were measured in jump experienced young male and female adults during DJs on stable, unstable and highly unstable surfaces using different drop-heights (20, 40, 60 cm). Findings revealed impaired DJ performance (Δ5–16%; p<0.05; 1.43≤d≤2.82), reduced knee valgus motion (Δ33–52%; p<0.001; 2.70≤d≤3.59), and larger maximum knee flexion angles (Δ13–19%; p<0.01; 1.74≤d≤1.75) when using higher (60 cm) compared to lower drop-heights (≤40 cm). Further, lower knee flexion angles and velocity were found (Δ8-16%; p<0.01; 1.49≤d≤2.38) with increasing surface instability. When performing DJs from high (60 cm) compared to moderate drop-heights (40 cm) on highly unstable surfaces, higher knee flexion velocity and maximum knee valgus angles were found (Δ15–19%; p<0.01; 1.50≤d≤1.53). No significant main and/or interaction effects were observed for the factor sex. In conclusion, knee motion strategies were modified by the factors ‘drop-height’ and/or ‘surface instability’. The combination of high drop-heights (>40 cm) together with highly unstable surfaces should be used cautiously during plyometrics because this may increase the risk of injury due to higher knee valgus stress.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Melanie LesinskiORCiDGND, Olaf PrieskeORCiDGND, Rainer Beurskens, David George BehmORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0043-117610
ISSN:0172-4622
ISSN:1439-3964
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29121680
Title of parent work (English):International journal of sports medicine
Publisher:Thieme
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/09
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/10
Tag:drop jump; knee flexion angle; knee valgus angle; knee valgus motion
Volume:39
Issue:1
Number of pages:8
First page:50
Last Page:57
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.