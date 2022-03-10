Schließen

Konrad Repgen (1923-2017)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christoph Kampmann, Thomas BrechenmacherGND
ISBN:978-3-451-38316-8
ISSN:0018-2621
Title of parent work (German):Historisches Jahrbuch
Publisher:Alber
Place of publishing:München
Publication type:Other
Language:German
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/10
Volume:138
Number of pages:14
First page:451
Last Page:464
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.