Neither Condillac nor Bonaparte. Pierre-Paul Royer-Collard and the Rediscovery of Common Sense, 1797-1814

Metadaten
Author details:Matthias OppermannGND
ISBN:978-3-451-38316-8
ISSN:0018-2621
Title of parent work (German):Historisches Jahrbuch
Publisher:Alber
Place of publishing:München
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/10
Volume:138
Number of pages:28
First page:280
Last Page:307
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

