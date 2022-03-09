Schließen

On the dynamics of work identity in atypical employment

  • Starting from the notion that work is an important part of who we are, we extend existing theory making on the interplay of work and identity by applying them to (so called) atypical work situations. Without the contextual stability of a permanent organizational position, the question “who one is” will be more difficult to answer. At the same time, a stable occupational identity might provide an even more important orientation to one’s career attitudes and goals in atypical employment situations. So, although atypical employment might pose different challenges on identity, identity can still be a valid concept to assist the understanding of behaviour, attitudes, and well-being in these situations. Our analysis does not attempt to “reinvent” the concept of identity, but will elaborate how existing conceptualizations of identity as being a multiple (albeit perceived as singular), fluid (albeit perceived as stable), and actively forged (as well as passively influenced) construct that can be adapted to understand the effects of atypicalStarting from the notion that work is an important part of who we are, we extend existing theory making on the interplay of work and identity by applying them to (so called) atypical work situations. Without the contextual stability of a permanent organizational position, the question “who one is” will be more difficult to answer. At the same time, a stable occupational identity might provide an even more important orientation to one’s career attitudes and goals in atypical employment situations. So, although atypical employment might pose different challenges on identity, identity can still be a valid concept to assist the understanding of behaviour, attitudes, and well-being in these situations. Our analysis does not attempt to “reinvent” the concept of identity, but will elaborate how existing conceptualizations of identity as being a multiple (albeit perceived as singular), fluid (albeit perceived as stable), and actively forged (as well as passively influenced) construct that can be adapted to understand the effects of atypical employment contexts. Furthermore, we suggest three specific ways to understand the longitudinal dynamics of the interplay between atypical employment and identity over time: passive incremental, active incremental, and transformative change. We conclude with key learning points and outline a few practical recommendations for more research into identity as an explanatory mechanism for the effects of atypical employment situations.show moreshow less

Author details:Eva SelenkoORCiD, Hannah Berkers, Angela Carter, Stephen A. Woods, Kathleen OttoORCiD, Tina UrbachORCiDGND, Hans De Witte
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/1359432X.2018.1444605
ISSN:1359-432X
ISSN:1464-0643
Title of parent work (English):European journal of work and organizational psychology : the official journal of The European Association of Work and Organizational Psychology
Subtitle (English):setting out a research agenda
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/09
Tag:Identity; atypical work; identification; non-normative employment
Volume:27
Issue:3
Number of pages:11
First page:324
Last Page:334
Funding institution:EAWOP [Small group meeting "How does work shape our identity"]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 11 Metaphysik / 111 Ontologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

