Strength Training Intensity and Volume Affect Performance of Young Kayakers/Canoeists
- Purpose: The aim of this study was to compare the effects of moderate intensity, low volume (MILV) vs. low intensity, high volume (LIHV) strength training on sport-specific performance, measures of muscular fitness, and skeletal muscle mass in young kayakers and canoeists. Methods: Semi-elite young kayakers and canoeists (N = 40, 13 ± 0.8 years, 11 girls) performed either MILV (70–80% 1-RM, 6–12 repetitions per set) or LIHV (30–40% 1-RM, 60–120 repetitions per set) strength training for one season. Linear mixed-effects models were used to compare effects of training condition on changes over time in 250 and 2,000 m time trials, handgrip strength, underhand shot throw, average bench pull power over 2 min, and skeletal muscle mass. Both between- and within-subject designs were used for analysis. An alpha of 0.05 was used to determine statistical significance. Results: Between- and within-subject analyses showed that monthly changes were greater in LIHV vs. MILV for the 2,000 m time trial (between: 9.16 s, SE = 2.70, p < 0.01;Purpose: The aim of this study was to compare the effects of moderate intensity, low volume (MILV) vs. low intensity, high volume (LIHV) strength training on sport-specific performance, measures of muscular fitness, and skeletal muscle mass in young kayakers and canoeists. Methods: Semi-elite young kayakers and canoeists (N = 40, 13 ± 0.8 years, 11 girls) performed either MILV (70–80% 1-RM, 6–12 repetitions per set) or LIHV (30–40% 1-RM, 60–120 repetitions per set) strength training for one season. Linear mixed-effects models were used to compare effects of training condition on changes over time in 250 and 2,000 m time trials, handgrip strength, underhand shot throw, average bench pull power over 2 min, and skeletal muscle mass. Both between- and within-subject designs were used for analysis. An alpha of 0.05 was used to determine statistical significance. Results: Between- and within-subject analyses showed that monthly changes were greater in LIHV vs. MILV for the 2,000 m time trial (between: 9.16 s, SE = 2.70, p < 0.01; within: 2,000 m: 13.90 s, SE = 5.02, p = 0.01) and bench pull average power (between: 0.021 W⋅kg–1, SE = 0.008, p = 0.02; within: 0.010 W⋅kg–1, SE = 0.009, p > 0.05). Training conditions did not affect other outcomes. Conclusion: Young sprint kayakers and canoeists benefit from LIHV more than MILV strength training in terms of 2,000 m performance and muscular endurance (i.e., 2 min bench pull power).…
|Author details:
|Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Martijn GäblerORCiD, Hermine S. BerberyanORCiD, Olaf PrieskeORCiDGND, Marije Titia Elferink-GemserORCiDGND, Tibor HortobagyiORCiD, Torsten Warnke
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-542283
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54228
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (744)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Further contributing person(s):
|Luca Paolo Ardigò, Stephen Seiler, David George Behm
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/03/09
|Completion year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2022/03/09
|Tag:
|anthropometry; athletic performance; exercise test; water sports; youth sports
|Article number:
|686744
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|10
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle