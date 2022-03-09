Incorporation of DNA/PEI polyplexes into gelatin/chitosan hydrogel scaffolds
- Polyplexes between a double-stranded Salmon DNA and hyperbranched poly(ethyleneimine) (PEI) as well as a maltosylated PEI-Mal were incorporated into a gelatin/chitosan hydrogel scaffold. Calorimetric experiments of the polyplexes show a decrease of the melting temperature in presence of PEI and a peak splitting in presence of PEI-Mal, which can be interpreted to a partial compaction of the DNA strands in presence of PEI-Mal. When the polyplexes are incorporated into a gelatin/chitosan scaffold in the swollen state, the DNA melting peaks at 90 and 93 degrees C, respectively, indicate in both cases the release of the DNA at the surface of the hydrogel scaffold in a more compact form. Specific interactions between the PEI-Mal shell and gelatin are responsible for the tuning of the release properties in presence of the maltose units in the hyperbranched PEI.
