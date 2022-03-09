Schließen

Biocatalytically Active Thin Films via Self-Assembly of 2-Deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate Aldolase-Poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) Conjugates

  • 2-Deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase (DERA) is a biocatalyst that is capable of converting acetaldehyde and a second aldehyde as acceptor into enantiomerically pure mono- and diyhydroxyaldehydes, which are important structural motifs in a number of pharmaceutically active compounds. However, substrate as well as product inhibition requires a more-sophisticated process design for the synthesis of these motifs. One way to do so is to the couple aldehyde conversion with transport processes, which, in turn, would require an immobilization of the enzyme within a thin film that can be deposited on a membrane support. Consequently, we developed a fabrication process for such films that is based on the formation of DERA-poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) conjugates that are subsequently allowed to self-assemble at an air-water interface to yield the respective film. In this contribution, we discuss the conjugation conditions, investigate the interfacial properties of the conjugates, and, finally, demonstrate a successful film formation under the2-Deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase (DERA) is a biocatalyst that is capable of converting acetaldehyde and a second aldehyde as acceptor into enantiomerically pure mono- and diyhydroxyaldehydes, which are important structural motifs in a number of pharmaceutically active compounds. However, substrate as well as product inhibition requires a more-sophisticated process design for the synthesis of these motifs. One way to do so is to the couple aldehyde conversion with transport processes, which, in turn, would require an immobilization of the enzyme within a thin film that can be deposited on a membrane support. Consequently, we developed a fabrication process for such films that is based on the formation of DERA-poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) conjugates that are subsequently allowed to self-assemble at an air-water interface to yield the respective film. In this contribution, we discuss the conjugation conditions, investigate the interfacial properties of the conjugates, and, finally, demonstrate a successful film formation under the preservation of enzymatic activity.show moreshow less

Author details:Shuhao ZhangORCiDGND, Carolin Bisterfeld, Julia BramskiORCiDGND, Nane Vanparijs, Bruno G. De GeestORCiD, Jörg PietruszkaORCiDGND, Alexander BökerORCiDGND, Stefan ReinickeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.bioconjchem.7b00645
ISSN:1043-1802
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29182313
Title of parent work (English):Bioconjugate chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/28
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/09
Volume:29
Issue:1
Number of pages:13
First page:104
Last Page:116
Funding institution:China Scholarship CouncilChina Scholarship Council; Ministry of Innovation, Science and Research [313/323-400-002 13]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

