Schließen

Patterns of movement reflexes as the result of the order of merge and agree

  • In this article, I analyze patterns of reflexes of A-movement found within and across languages: reflexes may occur in all or none of the clauses of the dependency, in the clause where the dependency terminates, or solely in clauses where it does not terminate. I argue that the variation can best be captured by the variable timing of Agree and two subtypes of internal Merge (final vs. intermediate movement steps) triggered by a single head: early movement feeds Agree and gives rise to a reflex; late movement has the opposite effect. Since the subtypes of movement can apply at different points relative to Agree, reflexes may occur only in some clauses of the dependency.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Doreen GeorgiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1162/LING_a_00255
ISSN:0024-3892
ISSN:1530-9150
Title of parent work (English):Linguistic Inquiry
Publisher:MIT Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/10/03
Completion year:2017
Release date:2022/03/09
Tag:Agree; Merge; movement reflexes; opacity; optionality; order of operations
Volume:48
Issue:4
Number of pages:42
First page:585
Last Page:626
Funding institution:DFG
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.