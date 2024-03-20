From hardy to rellich inequalities on graphs
- We show how to deduce Rellich inequalities from Hardy inequalities on infinite graphs. Specifically, the obtained Rellich inequality gives an upper bound on a function by the Laplacian of the function in terms of weighted norms. These weights involve the Hardy weight and a function which satisfies an eikonal inequality. The results are proven first for Laplacians and are extended to Schrodinger operators afterwards.
|Matthias KellerORCiD, Yehuda PinchoverORCiDGND, Felix PogorzelskiORCiDGND
