From hardy to rellich inequalities on graphs

  • We show how to deduce Rellich inequalities from Hardy inequalities on infinite graphs. Specifically, the obtained Rellich inequality gives an upper bound on a function by the Laplacian of the function in terms of weighted norms. These weights involve the Hardy weight and a function which satisfies an eikonal inequality. The results are proven first for Laplacians and are extended to Schrodinger operators afterwards.

Metadaten
Author details:Matthias KellerORCiD, Yehuda PinchoverORCiDGND, Felix PogorzelskiORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-542140
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54214
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1379)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/16
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/20
Tag:26D15; 31C20; 35B09; 35R02; 39A12 (primary); 58E35 (secondary)
Issue:3
Number of pages:22
Source:Proc. London Math. Soc., 122: 458-477. https://doi.org/10.1112/plms.12376
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

