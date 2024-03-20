From hardy to rellich inequalities on graphs

Matthias Keller, Yehuda Pinchover, Felix Pogorzelski We show how to deduce Rellich inequalities from Hardy inequalities on infinite graphs. Specifically, the obtained Rellich inequality gives an upper bound on a function by the Laplacian of the function in terms of weighted norms. These weights involve the Hardy weight and a function which satisfies an eikonal inequality. The results are proven first for Laplacians and are extended to Schrodinger operators afterwards.