The vigorous and doux soldier

  • If war is an inevitable condition of human nature, as David Hume suggests, then what type of societies can best protect us from defeat and conquest? For David Hume, commerce decreases the relative cost of war and promotes technological military advances as well as martial spirit. Commerce therefore makes a country militarily stronger and better equipped to protect itself against attacks than any other kind of society. Hume does not assume commerce would yield a peaceful world nor that commercial societies would be militarily weak, as many contemporary scholars have argued. On the contrary, for him, military might is a beneficial consequence of commerce.

Metadaten
Author details:Maria Pia PaganelliGND, Reinhard SchumacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/01916599.2018.1509225
ISSN:0191-6599
ISSN:1873-541X
Title of parent work (English):History of European ideas
Subtitle (English):David Hume’s military defence of commerce
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/02
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/09
Tag:David Hume; Trade and conflict; commercial peace; cost of war; doux commerce; martial spirit
Volume:44
Issue:8
Number of pages:12
First page:1141
Last Page:1152
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 355 Militärwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert

