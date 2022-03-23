Novel photocatalytic processes mediated by carbon nitride photocatalysis
Neuartige photokatalytische Prozesse vermittelt durch Kohlenstoffnitrid-Photokatalyse
- The key to reduce the energy required for specific transformations in a selective manner is the employment of a catalyst, a very small molecular platform that decides which type of energy to use. The field of photocatalysis exploits light energy to shape one type of molecules into others, more valuable and useful. However, many challenges arise in this field, for example, catalysts employed usually are based on metal derivatives, which abundance is limited, they cannot be recycled and are expensive. Therefore, carbon nitrides materials are used in this work to expand horizons in the field of photocatalysis. Carbon nitrides are organic materials, which can act as recyclable, cheap, non-toxic, heterogeneous photocatalysts. In this thesis, they have been exploited for the development of new catalytic methods, and shaped to develop new types of processes. Indeed, they enabled the creation of a new photocatalytic synthetic strategy, the dichloromethylation of enones by dichloromethyl radical generated in situ from chloroform, a novelThe key to reduce the energy required for specific transformations in a selective manner is the employment of a catalyst, a very small molecular platform that decides which type of energy to use. The field of photocatalysis exploits light energy to shape one type of molecules into others, more valuable and useful. However, many challenges arise in this field, for example, catalysts employed usually are based on metal derivatives, which abundance is limited, they cannot be recycled and are expensive. Therefore, carbon nitrides materials are used in this work to expand horizons in the field of photocatalysis. Carbon nitrides are organic materials, which can act as recyclable, cheap, non-toxic, heterogeneous photocatalysts. In this thesis, they have been exploited for the development of new catalytic methods, and shaped to develop new types of processes. Indeed, they enabled the creation of a new photocatalytic synthetic strategy, the dichloromethylation of enones by dichloromethyl radical generated in situ from chloroform, a novel route for the making of building blocks to be used for the productions of active pharmaceutical compounds. Then, the ductility of these materials allowed to shape carbon nitride into coating for lab vials, EPR capillaries, and a cell of a flow reactor showing the great potential of such flexible technology in photocatalysis. Afterwards, their ability to store charges has been exploited in the reduction of organic substrates under dark conditions, gaining new insights regarding multisite proton coupled electron transfer processes. Furthermore, the combination of carbon nitrides with flavins allowed the development of composite materials with improved photocatalytic activity in the CO2 photoreduction. Concluding, carbon nitrides are a versatile class of photoactive materials, which may help to unveil further scientific discoveries and to develop a more sustainable future.…
- Der Schlüssel zur selektiven Reduzierung des Energieverbrauchs für bestimmte Reaktionen ist der Einsatz eines Katalysators, der entscheidet, welche Art von Energie verwendet werden soll. Bei der Photokatalyse wird Lichtenergie verwendet, um eine Art von Molekülen in andere umzuwandeln, die wertvoller und nützlicher sind. Im Gebiet der Photokatalyse gibt es jedoch viele Herausforderungen. Beispielsweise besitzen die verwendeten Katalysatoren üblicherweise eine Basis aus seltenen Erden, deren Verfügbarkeit begrenzt ist, die teuer sind und die nicht recycelt werden können. Daher werden in dieser Arbeit Kohlenstoffnitridmaterialien verwendet, um den Horizont der Photokatalyse zu erweitern. Kohlenstoffnitride sind organische Materialien, die als recycelbare, billige, ungiftige, heterogene Photokatalysatoren fungieren können. In dieser Arbeit wurden sie für die Entwicklung neuer katalytischer Methoden und in neuen Prozesstypen eingesetzt. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass Kohlenstoffnitride für die Dichlormethylierung von Enonen, durchDer Schlüssel zur selektiven Reduzierung des Energieverbrauchs für bestimmte Reaktionen ist der Einsatz eines Katalysators, der entscheidet, welche Art von Energie verwendet werden soll. Bei der Photokatalyse wird Lichtenergie verwendet, um eine Art von Molekülen in andere umzuwandeln, die wertvoller und nützlicher sind. Im Gebiet der Photokatalyse gibt es jedoch viele Herausforderungen. Beispielsweise besitzen die verwendeten Katalysatoren üblicherweise eine Basis aus seltenen Erden, deren Verfügbarkeit begrenzt ist, die teuer sind und die nicht recycelt werden können. Daher werden in dieser Arbeit Kohlenstoffnitridmaterialien verwendet, um den Horizont der Photokatalyse zu erweitern. Kohlenstoffnitride sind organische Materialien, die als recycelbare, billige, ungiftige, heterogene Photokatalysatoren fungieren können. In dieser Arbeit wurden sie für die Entwicklung neuer katalytischer Methoden und in neuen Prozesstypen eingesetzt. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass Kohlenstoffnitride für die Dichlormethylierung von Enonen, durch in-situ aus Chloroform erzeugte Dichlormethylradikale, benutzt werden können. Dies stellt eine neue photokatalytische Synthesestrategie dar und kann zur Herstellung von Bausteinen für pharmazeutische Wirkstoffe verwendet werden. Die Eigenschaften von Kohlenstoffnitriden ermöglichten es, Laborfläschchen, EPR-Kapillaren und die Zelle eines Durchflussreaktors damit zu beschichten, was ein großes Potenzial in der Photokatalyse darstellt. Im Weiteren wurde die Fähigkeit der Kohlenstoffnitride, Ladungen zu speichern, bei der Reduktion organischer Substrate unter lichtfreien Bedingungen genutzt, um neue Erkenntnisse über protonengekoppelte Elektronentransferprozesse an mehreren katalytischen Zentren zu gewinnen. Zusätzlich konnte gezeigt werden, dass aus Kohlenstoffnitriden und Flavinen Verbundwerkstoffen mit verbesserter photokatalytischer Aktivität bei der CO2-Photoreduktion hergestellt werden können. Zusammenfassend lässt sich sagen, dass Kohlenstoffnitride eine vielversprechende Klasse photoaktiver Materialien sind, die dazu beitragen können eine nachhaltigere Zukunft zu gestalten.…
|Author details:
|Stefano MazzantiORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-542099
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54209
|Reviewer(s):
|Markus AntoniettiORCiDGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND, Matthew HopkinsonORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Markus Antonietti, Bernd Schmidt
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Completion year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/02/14
|Release date:
|2022/03/22
|Tag:
|Kohlenstoffnitriden; heterogene Photokatalyse; organische Synthese
carbon nitrides; heterogeneous photocatalysis; organic synthesis
|Number of pages:
|418
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Extern / Extern
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International