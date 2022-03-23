Novel photocatalytic processes mediated by carbon nitride photocatalysis

The key to reduce the energy required for specific transformations in a selective manner is the employment of a catalyst, a very small molecular platform that decides which type of energy to use. The field of photocatalysis exploits light energy to shape one type of molecules into others, more valuable and useful. However, many challenges arise in this field, for example, catalysts employed usually are based on metal derivatives, which abundance is limited, they cannot be recycled and are expensive. Therefore, carbon nitrides materials are used in this work to expand horizons in the field of photocatalysis. Carbon nitrides are organic materials, which can act as recyclable, cheap, non-toxic, heterogeneous photocatalysts. In this thesis, they have been exploited for the development of new catalytic methods, and shaped to develop new types of processes. Indeed, they enabled the creation of a new photocatalytic synthetic strategy, the dichloromethylation of enones by dichloromethyl radical generated in situ from chloroform, a novel

The key to reduce the energy required for specific transformations in a selective manner is the employment of a catalyst, a very small molecular platform that decides which type of energy to use. The field of photocatalysis exploits light energy to shape one type of molecules into others, more valuable and useful. However, many challenges arise in this field, for example, catalysts employed usually are based on metal derivatives, which abundance is limited, they cannot be recycled and are expensive. Therefore, carbon nitrides materials are used in this work to expand horizons in the field of photocatalysis. Carbon nitrides are organic materials, which can act as recyclable, cheap, non-toxic, heterogeneous photocatalysts. In this thesis, they have been exploited for the development of new catalytic methods, and shaped to develop new types of processes. Indeed, they enabled the creation of a new photocatalytic synthetic strategy, the dichloromethylation of enones by dichloromethyl radical generated in situ from chloroform, a novel route for the making of building blocks to be used for the productions of active pharmaceutical compounds. Then, the ductility of these materials allowed to shape carbon nitride into coating for lab vials, EPR capillaries, and a cell of a flow reactor showing the great potential of such flexible technology in photocatalysis. Afterwards, their ability to store charges has been exploited in the reduction of organic substrates under dark conditions, gaining new insights regarding multisite proton coupled electron transfer processes. Furthermore, the combination of carbon nitrides with flavins allowed the development of composite materials with improved photocatalytic activity in the CO2 photoreduction. Concluding, carbon nitrides are a versatile class of photoactive materials, which may help to unveil further scientific discoveries and to develop a more sustainable future.

