Mathematical tool for a closure study of aerosol microphysical property retrieval using lidar and photometer data
- We present a project combining lidar, photometer and particle counter data with a regularization software tool for a closure study of aerosol microphysical property retrieval. In a first step only lidar data are used to retrieve the particle size distribution (PSD). Secondly, photometer data are added, which results in a good consistency of the retrieved PSDs. Finally, those retrieved PSDs may be compared with the measured PSD from a particle counter. The data here were taken in Ny Alesund, Svalbard, as an example.
|Christine BöckmannORCiDGND, Christoph RitterORCiD, David CappellettiORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1109/IGARSS.2018.8518674
|2018/11/05
|Aerosol; Raman lidar; inversion; particle microphysics; photometer; regularization
