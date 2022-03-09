Mathematical tool for a closure study of aerosol microphysical property retrieval using lidar and photometer data

Christine Böckmann, Christoph Ritter, David Cappelletti We present a project combining lidar, photometer and particle counter data with a regularization software tool for a closure study of aerosol microphysical property retrieval. In a first step only lidar data are used to retrieve the particle size distribution (PSD). Secondly, photometer data are added, which results in a good consistency of the retrieved PSDs. Finally, those retrieved PSDs may be compared with the measured PSD from a particle counter. The data here were taken in Ny Alesund, Svalbard, as an example.