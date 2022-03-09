Schließen

Mathematical tool for a closure study of aerosol microphysical property retrieval using lidar and photometer data

  • We present a project combining lidar, photometer and particle counter data with a regularization software tool for a closure study of aerosol microphysical property retrieval. In a first step only lidar data are used to retrieve the particle size distribution (PSD). Secondly, photometer data are added, which results in a good consistency of the retrieved PSDs. Finally, those retrieved PSDs may be compared with the measured PSD from a particle counter. The data here were taken in Ny Alesund, Svalbard, as an example.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christine BöckmannORCiDGND, Christoph RitterORCiD, David CappellettiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/IGARSS.2018.8518674
ISBN:978-1-5386-7150-4
ISSN:2153-6996
Title of parent work (English):IGARSS 2018 - 2018 IEEE International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/05
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/09
Tag:Aerosol; Raman lidar; inversion; particle microphysics; photometer; regularization
Number of pages:4
First page:5575
Last Page:5578
Funding institution:European Union (EU)European Union (EU) [289923 - ITaRS]; EUs Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme [654109]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.