Schließen

Computing diverse boolean networks from phosphoproteomic time series data

  • Logical modeling has been widely used to understand and expand the knowledge about protein interactions among different pathways. Realizing this, the caspo-ts system has been proposed recently to learn logical models from time series data. It uses Answer Set Programming to enumerate Boolean Networks (BNs) given prior knowledge networks and phosphoproteomic time series data. In the resulting sequence of solutions, similar BNs are typically clustered together. This can be problematic for large scale problems where we cannot explore the whole solution space in reasonable time. Our approach extends the caspo-ts system to cope with the important use case of finding diverse solutions of a problem with a large number of solutions. We first present the algorithm for finding diverse solutions and then we demonstrate the results of the proposed approach on two different benchmark scenarios in systems biology: (1) an artificial dataset to model TCR signaling and (2) the HPN-DREAM challenge dataset to model breast cancer cell lines.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Misbah Razzaq, Roland KaminskiORCiD, Javier Romero, Torsten SchaubORCiDGND, Jeremie Bourdon, Carito Guziolowski
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-99429-1_4
ISBN:978-3-319-99429-1
ISBN:978-3-319-99428-4
ISSN:0302-9743
ISSN:1611-3349
Title of parent work (English):Computational Methods in Systems Biology
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/24
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/07
Tag:Answer set programming; Boolean Networks; Diverse solution enumeration; Model checking; Time series data
Volume:11095
Number of pages:16
First page:59
Last Page:74
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.