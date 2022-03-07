Silicon (Si) is considered as a quasiessential element for higher plants as its uptake increases plant growth and resistance against abiotic as well as biotic stresses. Foliar application of fertilizers generally is assumed to be a comparably environment-friendly form of fertilization because only small quantities are needed. The interest in foliar fertilization and the use of Si as a fertilizer in general increased significantly within the last decades, but there are only few publications dealing with the foliar application of Si at all. In the present review, the effects of Si foliar fertilization, including nano-Si fertilizers, on the three most important crops on a global scale, that is, maize, rice, and wheat, are summarized. Additionally, different pathways (i.e., cuticular pathways, stomata, and trichomes) of foliar uptake and functioning of Si foliar fertilizers against biotic (i.e., fungal diseases and harmful insects), as well as abiotic (i.e., water stress, macronutrient imbalance, and heavy metal toxicity) stressors are

Silicon (Si) is considered as a quasiessential element for higher plants as its uptake increases plant growth and resistance against abiotic as well as biotic stresses. Foliar application of fertilizers generally is assumed to be a comparably environment-friendly form of fertilization because only small quantities are needed. The interest in foliar fertilization and the use of Si as a fertilizer in general increased significantly within the last decades, but there are only few publications dealing with the foliar application of Si at all. In the present review, the effects of Si foliar fertilization, including nano-Si fertilizers, on the three most important crops on a global scale, that is, maize, rice, and wheat, are summarized. Additionally, different pathways (i.e., cuticular pathways, stomata, and trichomes) of foliar uptake and functioning of Si foliar fertilizers against biotic (i.e., fungal diseases and harmful insects), as well as abiotic (i.e., water stress, macronutrient imbalance, and heavy metal toxicity) stressors are discussed. Future research should especially focus on (1) the gathering of empirical data from field and greenhouse experiments, (2) the intensification of co-operations between practitioners and scientists, (3) interdisciplinary research, and (4) the analysis of results from multiple studies (meta-analysis, big data) to fully understand effects, uptake, and functioning of Si foliar fertilizers and to evaluate their potential in modern sustainable agriculture concepts.

