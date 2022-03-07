Schließen

Using passive microwave data to understand spatio-temporal trends and dynamics in snow-water storage in High Mountain Asia

  • High Mountain Asia provides water for more than a billion downstream users. Many catchments receive the majority of their yearly water budget in the form of snow - the vast majority of which is not monitored by sparse weather networks. We leverage passive microwave data from the SSMI series of satellites (SSMI, SSMI/S, 1987-2016), reprocessed to 3.125 km resolution, to examine trends in the volume and spatial distribution of snow-water equivalent (SWE) in the Indus Basin. We find that the majority of the Indus has seen an increase in snow-water storage. There exists a strong elevation-trend relationship, where high-elevation zones have more positive SWE trends. Negative trends are confined to the Himalayan foreland and deeply-incised valleys which run into the Upper Indus. This implies a temperature-dependent cutoff below which precipitation increases are not translated into increased SWE. Earlier snowmelt or a higher percentage of liquid precipitation could both explain this cutoff.(1) Earlier work 2 found a negative snow-waterHigh Mountain Asia provides water for more than a billion downstream users. Many catchments receive the majority of their yearly water budget in the form of snow - the vast majority of which is not monitored by sparse weather networks. We leverage passive microwave data from the SSMI series of satellites (SSMI, SSMI/S, 1987-2016), reprocessed to 3.125 km resolution, to examine trends in the volume and spatial distribution of snow-water equivalent (SWE) in the Indus Basin. We find that the majority of the Indus has seen an increase in snow-water storage. There exists a strong elevation-trend relationship, where high-elevation zones have more positive SWE trends. Negative trends are confined to the Himalayan foreland and deeply-incised valleys which run into the Upper Indus. This implies a temperature-dependent cutoff below which precipitation increases are not translated into increased SWE. Earlier snowmelt or a higher percentage of liquid precipitation could both explain this cutoff.(1) Earlier work 2 found a negative snow-water storage trend for the entire Indus catchment over the time period 1987-2009 (-4 x 10(-3) mm/yr). In this study based on an additional seven years of data, the average trend reverses to 1.4 x 10(-3). This implies that the decade since the mid-2000s was likely wetter, and positively impacted long-term SWE trends. This conclusion is supported by an analysis of snowmelt onset and end dates which found that while long-term trends are negative, more recent (since 2005) trends are positive (moving later in the year).(3)show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Taylor SmithORCiDGND, Bodo BookhagenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2323827
ISBN:978-1-5106-2160-2
ISSN:0277-786X
ISSN:1996-756X
Title of parent work (English):active and passive microwave remote sensing for environmental monitoring II
Publisher:SPIE-INT Soc Optical Engineering
Place of publishing:Bellingham
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/03/07
Tag:Climate Change; High Mountain Asia; Passive Microwave; Snow
Volume:10788
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:State of Brandenburg (Germany) through the Ministry of Science and Education; StRATEGy program (DFG IRTG2018)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

